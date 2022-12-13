ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Related
kelo.com

Holiday travelers advised to pack an emergency kit before heading out on the highway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With pre-Christmas wind chills dipping anywhere from 30 to 50 below this week, travelers are reminded to prepare your vehicles before you hit the road. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office advise monitoring the forecast and packing an emergency kit with cold weather gear and jumper cables. In the forecasted cold, frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes. Hypothermia begins when the body temperature drops 2 to 4 degrees. Which happens quicker when it’s windy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous Cold; Ground Blizzard Later This Week

Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below. First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south. This system will be a clipper that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous cold; Phone scam; Holiday events in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Aberdeen Police are warning residents of scam calls being made in the department’s name. Police say the victim was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What are snow rollers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today

The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Baltic man identified in fatal snowmobile crash

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the man who died in a snowmobile versus SUV crash in Hartford this weekend. Authorities say 42-year-old Jarvis Brende was snowmobiling with a group of friends on Saturday evening when his snowmobile tipped over on Highway 38. As...
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Christmas lights for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEO) — From homes to downtowns, KELOLAND is aglow with holiday spirit. Cruise through a neighborhood in southern Sioux Falls and you’ll find yourself surrounded by Christmas. Ryan Borns and his husband Scott Ihnen are the creators of Lights on Lotta. “It just started as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Grinch helps spread holiday cheer in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One Grinch-themed event is giving back to the community this holiday season. The Sioux Falls Convention Center is paring local businesses and companies with non-profits as a way to spread holiday cheer. But, the winter storm made the event look a little different this year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

