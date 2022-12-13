Read full article on original website
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With pre-Christmas wind chills dipping anywhere from 30 to 50 below this week, travelers are reminded to prepare your vehicles before you hit the road. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office advise monitoring the forecast and packing an emergency kit with cold weather gear and jumper cables. In the forecasted cold, frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes. Hypothermia begins when the body temperature drops 2 to 4 degrees. Which happens quicker when it’s windy.
