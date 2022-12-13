Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Wimberley falls to Carthage in UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship
ARLINGTON – Someone’s perfect season had to end at AT&T Stadium on Friday morning. Unfortunately, it was Wimberley’s. The previously undefeated Texans fell to Carthage 42-0 at AT&T Stadium in the UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship game. Wimberley finishes an unforgettable season with a 15-1 overall record.
KSAT 12
Boerne loses heartbreaker to China Spring in UIL Class 4A Division I State Championship
ARLINGTON – For the first time in program history, Boerne entered AT&T Stadium with a chance to earn a UIL State title. The Greyhounds certainly proved they belonged with the state’s best, but victory wasn’t quite in the cards against a reigning state champion. Boerne saw a...
KSAT 12
Great College Graduates: Gloria Reyes
SAN ANTONIO – As KSAT12 continues to celebrate great graduates around San Antonio, this week’s spotlight goes to graduate Gloria Reyes. Reyes recently walked the stage, as a graduate from Texas A&M-University San Antonio. Reyes has dyslexia. But that didn’t stop her from earning two degrees, nearly a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio residents may have felt a shake following 5.3 magnitude West Texas earthquake
Did you feel a random rumble Friday afternoon? If so, it was the result of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake about 12 miles north of Midland. The earthquake happened at 5:35 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 miles. Earthquakes of this magnitude can be subtly felt in...
KSAT 12
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first location in San Antonio on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open its doors on Wednesday at its first San Antonio location. The restaurant found its way to the Alamo City from its success as a scrappy late-night pop-up stand launched by four friends to a hot chicken sensation. The...
KSAT 12
Thousands of military service members wait in San Antonio to fly home for the holidays
Thousands of service members from every branch of the military lined up at the San Antonio International Airport to see their families for the holidays. “It’s just the people and company I miss the most. I could go on and on about the food and all that, but it’s just the people. I miss my family,” Private Jose Gallegos said.
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
KSAT 12
Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure
BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
KSAT 12
Pleasanton woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth, developing infection
SAN ANTONIO – A Pleasanton woman had to fight for her life after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering a healthy baby girl via cesarean section. Krystina Pacheco is still in the hospital recovering after doctors had to amputate both her hands and feet. Krystina and her...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Food Bank partners with school districts, nonprofit to provide meals during winter break
SAN ANTONIO – Teachers and students are officially out of school until 2023. For some families, having the kids at home means more meals to prepare during the winter break. With area schools temporarily closed, it can be challenging for some parents to come up with extra meals at home.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. Officers said a man had returned home after a meal from a fast food restaurant around 2 p.m. Friday near Mira Vista and Culebra. The...
KSAT 12
McNay Art Museum names new director
SAN ANTONIO – Matthew McLendon will become the new director of the McNay Art Museum in February. The museum announced on Dec. 14 that McLendon had been chosen by the board of trustees to become the McNay’s new director starting on Feb. 13, 2023, according to a release.
KSAT 12
San Antonio opens bidding for millions in Tower of the Americas renovations
SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas, the centerpiece of the San Antonio skyline since its unveiling at the 1968 World’s Fair, is slated to undergo major renovations in 2024. The City of San Antonio is currently seeking requests for sealed proposals from contractors for $11.72 million...
KSAT 12
Highway 281 SB past Hildebrand Avenue reopens after jackknifed 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Highway 281 southbound past Hildebrand Avenue has reopened following an 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning. Emergency crews had to shut down the highway after an 18-wheeler jackknifed sometime around 4:30 a.m. SAPD diverted traffic off the highway when the crash blocked several lanes of traffic.
KSAT 12
Teen facing charges after allegedly shooting friend while playing with gun
SAN ANTONIO – A 17 year old boy is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his friend while playing with a gun inside a West Side apartment early Monday morning. According to a written report from San Antonio police, the victim in this case is 16-years-old. The report says...
KSAT 12
WATCH: SA Live’s Christmas Special
SAN ANTONIO – It’s our gift to you — one hour of feel-good, spirit-lifting, heartwarming television, with plenty of food — from the SA Live team Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. We’re also going to announce the grand prize winner in our...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for driver of vehicle who ran over woman in Northwest Side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle that ran over a woman in a parking lot and did not stop to render aid. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and the Medical Center area.
KSAT 12
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
KSAT 12
1 teen hospitalized, another teen in custody after shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One teenage boy is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting at a home on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around midnight at a home in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, not far from West Military Drive.
