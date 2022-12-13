ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Wimberley falls to Carthage in UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship

ARLINGTON – Someone’s perfect season had to end at AT&T Stadium on Friday morning. Unfortunately, it was Wimberley’s. The previously undefeated Texans fell to Carthage 42-0 at AT&T Stadium in the UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship game. Wimberley finishes an unforgettable season with a 15-1 overall record.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Great College Graduates: Gloria Reyes

SAN ANTONIO – As KSAT12 continues to celebrate great graduates around San Antonio, this week’s spotlight goes to graduate Gloria Reyes. Reyes recently walked the stage, as a graduate from Texas A&M-University San Antonio. Reyes has dyslexia. But that didn’t stop her from earning two degrees, nearly a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure

BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
BOERNE, TX
McNay Art Museum names new director

SAN ANTONIO – Matthew McLendon will become the new director of the McNay Art Museum in February. The museum announced on Dec. 14 that McLendon had been chosen by the board of trustees to become the McNay’s new director starting on Feb. 13, 2023, according to a release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Highway 281 SB past Hildebrand Avenue reopens after jackknifed 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Highway 281 southbound past Hildebrand Avenue has reopened following an 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning. Emergency crews had to shut down the highway after an 18-wheeler jackknifed sometime around 4:30 a.m. SAPD diverted traffic off the highway when the crash blocked several lanes of traffic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WATCH: SA Live’s Christmas Special

SAN ANTONIO – It’s our gift to you — one hour of feel-good, spirit-lifting, heartwarming television, with plenty of food — from the SA Live team Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. We’re also going to announce the grand prize winner in our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX

