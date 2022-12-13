ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross: Can AI software solve Seattle’s graffiti problem?

I got a hold of the ChatGTP software for a story, and once I was hooked on the marvel and the horror of modern Artificial intelligence, I decided to test the limits of how much these robots really know, so I can establish a timeline of how much longer I can stay employed before they are able to do my job.
SEATTLE, WA
Mukilteo waterfront parking on hold until early 2023

It’s apparently going to be a while before we see more parking spaces at Mukilteo’s waterfront. The Port of Everett paid $3.5 million for the former ferry holding lanes, where drivers queue up before boarding the ferry. One hundred new parking spaces were supposed to be opened by Labor Day, but are now being held up in the permit application process.
MUKILTEO, WA
5 UW Huskies score double figures in 90-55 win over Idaho State

SEATTLE (AP) — Keyon Menifield scored 13 points to lead five in double figures and the UW Huskies beat Idaho State 90-55 on Saturday night. Braxton Meah added 12 points for Washington (9-3), which shot 55% (34 of 62) from the floor. PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema and Koren Johnson scored 11 points apiece. Keion Brooks Jr. had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
POCATELLO, ID
Warning from medics and health officials after cocaine users overdose on fentanyl

A spike in overdoses in North King County has health officials warning cocaine users the drug might actually contain fentanyl. “I’ve administered more Narcan recently than you can imagine,” said Capt. Gabe DeBay, who supervises paramedics across King County for the Shoreline Fire Department. In just the last...

