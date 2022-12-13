ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Remembering a fallen LMPD officer one year after his death

It has been one year since Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed in the line of duty. Those who knew and loved him gathered for a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery on Sunday to honor him. Officer Donna Morgan says the memories she made with her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
BRANDENBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced to life in prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, Ramon Camacho Zepeda, 54, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles. According to evidence presented at trial, the charges stemmed from the kidnappings of two individuals, identified...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in the St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect charged in January homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Sheriff says allegations of rape at jail 'didn't happen'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It was the middle of the night when several men, their faces covered with towels, made their way into the women's dorms at the Clark County Jail. The October 2021 night was described by some of the women as a 'night of terror.' Former jail officer David Lowe reportedly sold keys to the women's dorms to male inmates and the group spent about 20 minutes passing between blocks.
CLARK COUNTY, IN

