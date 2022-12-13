JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It was the middle of the night when several men, their faces covered with towels, made their way into the women's dorms at the Clark County Jail. The October 2021 night was described by some of the women as a 'night of terror.' Former jail officer David Lowe reportedly sold keys to the women's dorms to male inmates and the group spent about 20 minutes passing between blocks.

CLARK COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO