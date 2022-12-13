Read full article on original website
Related
lansingcitypulse.com
Santa tells City Pulse Lansing has been 'mostly nice'
FRIDAY, Dec. 16 — Santa Claus told City Pulse in an exclusive interview this evening that Lansing has made the nice list this year. "Lansing has been pretty good," the Jolly Old Elf said. "Comparing to a lot of communities, Lansing has done pretty good." Santa was participating in...
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
lansingcitypulse.com
Historical Society leader wins Ingham County Heritage Award
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14 — Bill Castanier, president of the Historical Society of Greater Lansing, was unanimously selected by the Ingham County Historical Commission as this year’s recipient of the Ingham County Heritage Award. The award is given annually to Ingham County residents “for lifetime achievement in local history,...
lansingcitypulse.com
Five local school boards targeted by right-wing group
(Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the school district's community in New Jersey . It is in Stewartsville.) Laura Choi is a school board member for the Greenwich Township School District in Stewartsville, New Jersey. She’s watched as the state implemented broadly inclusive transgender student-rights policies, added Asian American history studies and adopted a new sex education program.
lansingcitypulse.com
Live & Local: Dec 14th
Repeat album release show with No Skull and Hairy Queen. Fri., Dec. 16, and Sat., Dec. 17, 6 p.m. The UrbanBeat 2022 Rock Legend Series presents: Holiday Rock and the Motown Renaissance. Thurs., Dec. 15, 7 p.m. Saturn V holiday special performance. Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m. Pure Winds -...
lansingcitypulse.com
Santa Claus is coming to southwest Lansing
FRIDAY, Dec. 16 — Community leaders and residents will greet Santa Claus tonight between 6 and 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Plaza, located at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and W. Holmes Road in southwest Lansing. The jolly old elf's visit is part of a tree lighting celebration...
lansingcitypulse.com
Local chicken business finds permanent home
What started out as a mobile food cart set up outside of Lansing City Hall has grown into a chicken empire, with owner Vicki Ueberroth at the helm. After selling her signature “Vicki Chicken” at various Michigan State University events and catering weddings, open houses and other corporate engagements, her company, Grand Grillin, opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Lansing on Dec. 1.
lansingcitypulse.com
Events & Happenings in Lansing This Week
Events must be entered through the calendar at lansingcitypulse.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday for the upcoming Wednesday edition. Charges may apply for paid events to appear in print. If you need assistance, please call Nicole at (517) 999-5066. Thursday, Dec. 15. “A Course in Miracles,” a Group Discussion on...
lansingcitypulse.com
Last chance to see some of Lansing’s best holiday attractions
It’s the weekend before Christmas and all through the town events are happening that will soon close down. Starting off a weekend of holiday concerts is the 10th annual “Evening of Lessons and Carols,” 7 p.m. Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Okemos, featuring the PCO Chancel and Handbell Choirs and a brass ensemble and singers from the MSU College of Music. Saturday brings the MSU Professors of Jazz to the Fairchild Theatre at 8 p.m. for “A Jazzy Little Christmas,” featuring guest jazz vocalists Tyreek McDole and Rockelle Fortin. The Lange Choral Ensemble’s “Heaven and Earth Are Full of Your Music,” 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will end the weekend with a selection of Advent and Christmas arrangements.
lansingcitypulse.com
5 good weed reads
As the weather gets colder, there is no better time than now to curl up inside with a good book. For those looking to learn more about cannabis or the rocky road to legalization, check out some of these books that I highly recommend from a handful of bookstores and libraries in the Lansing area.
lansingcitypulse.com
Last chance to absorb Zaha in full at MSU Broad
Is that a salt and pepper set or a prototype for a skyscraper in Stockholm? A cheese grater or a performing arts center?. When the designer is Zaha Hadid, you never know. The same fantastic play of undulating forms and gorgeous surface textures informs everything the visionary architect put her hands on, from a door handle to an automobile factory.
lansingcitypulse.com
Alexandra and Bob’s big adventure
Take an early winter walk along the downtown stretch of the Lansing River Trail and you will find that the year 2022 left Lansing with a quietly spectacular gift. A swirling, 650-square-foot mosaic, newly installed on the south side of the Shiawassee Street Bridge over the Grand River, is unlike any piece of public art in the city.
lansingcitypulse.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace live winter benefit concert
Give back to the community while enjoying seasonal tunes at Delta Community Choir’s winter benefit concert on Sunday afternoon. The group will perform a variety of holiday music, including folk songs, carols and choral arrangements. Special guests Junior Mints, a children’s choir from Saint Johns, will also perform a selection of songs.
lansingcitypulse.com
Take a taste of Tatse
To go for the very low-hanging fruit of puns, my meal at Tatse, a West African restaurant in downtown Lansing, was extremely tasty. I’ve wanted to go since it was operating out of the Allen Neighborhood Center’s incubator kitchen, so the food had a lot to live up to given the hype I’d built up in my own mind. It did not disappoint.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Frog and Toad’ is a ribbiting great time
Wednesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 15: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17: 8 p.m. Looking for something to do with the family next weekend? You can’t miss with Riverwalk Theatre’s production of “A Year with Frog and Toad.”. The show is based on...
Comments / 0