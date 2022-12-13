It’s the weekend before Christmas and all through the town events are happening that will soon close down. Starting off a weekend of holiday concerts is the 10th annual “Evening of Lessons and Carols,” 7 p.m. Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Okemos, featuring the PCO Chancel and Handbell Choirs and a brass ensemble and singers from the MSU College of Music. Saturday brings the MSU Professors of Jazz to the Fairchild Theatre at 8 p.m. for “A Jazzy Little Christmas,” featuring guest jazz vocalists Tyreek McDole and Rockelle Fortin. The Lange Choral Ensemble’s “Heaven and Earth Are Full of Your Music,” 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will end the weekend with a selection of Advent and Christmas arrangements.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO