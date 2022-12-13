BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Today the Procrastinator’s Paradise Holiday Market continues in Vergennes. In the Kennedy Brothers Building from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. folks behind on their holiday to-do lists are welcome for an afternoon of shopping, sipping, and festive music. Over 20 Vermont small businesses will be there selling their local products, and there is also a lunch menu with appetizers and drinks for sale. Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to scoop up gifts in one swoop while celebrating the holidays in style.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO