Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Related
North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
'Billy's Law' gives Waterbury family hope for cold case closure
WATERBURY, Conn. — A bill is sitting on President Biden’s desk awaiting signature that has its roots here in Connecticut. It’s tied to a nearly 20-year-old cold case homicide in Waterbury and it aims to help both law enforcement and families find closure. Senate Bill 5230 passed...
East Hartford mayor asks public to help ‘save Christmas’ after Grinch steals donations
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford. Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank. […]
NBC Connecticut
Christmas “Grinch” Steals Food Donations in East Hartford
During this season of giving, an East Hartford man found himself the victim of a Grinch after someone stole donations meant for a local food pantry at his home Thursday night. Now, the town’s mayor is putting a call to action to make up for the loss. “We needed...
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford native and public service member Nick Lebron announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. “We are used to the path of leadership being linear, but my path has not been linear and I believe I represent most people in Hartford," he said Thursday.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings
On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Eyewitness News
Hamden resident dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden resident has died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on North Street this afternoon. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found John Williams, a 37-year-old Hamden resident, in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. Williams was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital...
'We must do more' | Sandy Hook victims honored with call to action
NEW HAVEN, Conn — 10 years have passed since one of the most difficult days in Connecticut's history. 20 children and six educators were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. "I'm a father of a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old daughter, and I...
Decades-old holiday tradition continues in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Conn. — Like clockwork, each holiday season, one post office in the small town of Bethlehem is flooded with thousands of holiday cards and letters. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for almost 90 years. “Christmas is a big thing here because it’s Bethlehem,” said...
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0