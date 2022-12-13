The Banshees Of Inisherin has amassed critical acclaim worldwide, prompting a strong Oscar buzz. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the lead roles, the film has already been nominated for Best Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes, along with nods in numerous other categories. It follows Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), living in 1923 Ireland, who are dealing with the abrupt ending of their friendship. Colm’s decision to separate himself from Pádraic leads to conflict of unforeseen levels, building on the comedic tension. The small ensemble cast also includes Kerry Condon as Siobhan, Pádriac’s sister and Barry Keoghan as a local boy named Dominic. Directed by Martin McDonagh, the film sees him reunite with Farrell and Gleeson once again after the success of their 2008 film In Bruges. But can you watch The Banshees Of Inisherin in the UK? Find out, below.

1 DAY AGO