Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Bustle
Austin Butler Sang “Blue Christmas” By Elvis Presley On SNL
Even though Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie was nearly three hours long, there’s no way it could contain every iconic song from The King’s catalog. Fortunately, Austin Butler’s Saturday Night Live debut featured a performance that didn’t make the movie lineup — and it’s a festive one.
Bustle
Austin Butler’s SNL Monologue Addressed His Elvis Voice Change
During his Dec. 17 debut on Saturday Night Live, Austin Butler addressed claims that he’s stuck doing his Elvis Presley voice — more than a year after filming on the Baz Luhrmann musical biopic wrapped. “There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed,” Butler began. “That it got deeper, more Elvis-y. But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it.”
Bustle
Julie Schott Is In Touch With Her Inner Teen
It goes down in Julie Schott’s DMs. It’s where the beauty entrepreneur met influencer Mia Khalifa, who shopped Schott’s closet on Insta story and then went on to star in one of her campaigns. Instagram is also how Schott reconnected with comedian Esther Povitsky, who is now an investor in two of Schott’s brands. And on a recent Thursday afternoon, it’s where Schott and I first connect. Sitting in the backseat of an Uber — on my way to meet her at San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only club in Los Angeles — I look down at my phone to find the Starface pimple patch founder now following me.
Bustle
Jenna Ortega Debuted A Short Shag Haircut With Bangs & It's So Chic
With only a few weeks since her (instant) cult-fave show dropped on Netflix, Wednesday has quickly surpassed countless beloved shows to become the platform’s *second* most popular English-language series, next to season 4 of Stranger Things. In other words? The show has amassed over one billion hours of viewing, and counting.
Bustle
Jenna Ortega Explained Why She Doesn't Remember Filming Wednesday
Less than a month after its release, Netflix’s Wednesday is already one of the streamer’s most popular titles ever — second only to Stranger Things in English-language titles and No. 3 overall when you factor in Squid Game. All of our obsessing over Wednesday’s goth makeup, her iconic dance moves, and her dramatic fashion sense has contributed to more than 1 billion hours of viewing, per Netflix.
Bustle
Twitter Is Calling The Barbie Movie A Masterpiece After Seeing The Teaser Trailer
Greta Gerwig continues to prove that life in plastic is fantastic. Though not much is known about the live-action Barbie movie, by now it’s rote for any new detail about the film to go viral. From Ryan Gosling’s debut of Ken’s platinum blonde ’do, to photos of him rollerblading with Margot Robbie, who plays the titular Mattel doll, Twitter is always sent into a frenzy amid the Barbie announcement.
Bustle
You’ll Soon Be Able To Enjoy The Banshees Of Inisherin At Home
The Banshees Of Inisherin has amassed critical acclaim worldwide, prompting a strong Oscar buzz. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the lead roles, the film has already been nominated for Best Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes, along with nods in numerous other categories. It follows Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), living in 1923 Ireland, who are dealing with the abrupt ending of their friendship. Colm’s decision to separate himself from Pádraic leads to conflict of unforeseen levels, building on the comedic tension. The small ensemble cast also includes Kerry Condon as Siobhan, Pádriac’s sister and Barry Keoghan as a local boy named Dominic. Directed by Martin McDonagh, the film sees him reunite with Farrell and Gleeson once again after the success of their 2008 film In Bruges. But can you watch The Banshees Of Inisherin in the UK? Find out, below.
Bustle
Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram Story Showing Leeches On His Body Was A Lot
Machine Gun Kelly has never seemed to be the squeamish sort. The musician has tattoos all over his body, including one that looks like a neck slice, and he once shared gruesome photos of his cut-up face after he smashed a champagne glass on it. And let’s not forget that he and fiancée Megan Fox have been known to “consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” as she explained in April’s Glamour UK. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that some blood-sucking worms are nothing for him.
Bustle
‘Babylon' Is Inspiring Us To Make A Scene This Holiday Season
Between gift guides that help you shop for the trickiest people on your list and seasonal recipes focused on keeping guests feeling festive and full, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about how to make others happy this holiday season. Perhaps it’s time to take a page from the Babylon playbook.
Bustle
Dax Shepard Expertly Mocked A Tabloid Cover Calling Him A “Henpecked Husband”
It’s not just beauty that’s in the eye of the beholder. Where one person might see a considerate partner, another might see a “henpecked husband.” Star Magazine recently used the unflattering label on Dax Shepard and other A-list husbands, and when the comedian saw a photo of the tabloid cover on social media, he decided to have a little fun with it.
Bustle
Olivia Rodrigo Cries To Pink's Daughter Singing Her “Rose Song” From HSMTMTS
Musical talent runs in Pink’s family. On Dec. 13, the “So What” singer shared a video of her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, performing in her first recital. “So proud of this girl [first recital] nailed it,” Pink wrote on Instagram. “This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away.” In the clip, Willow sings her rendition of “The Rose Song,” an original from the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, performed by teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo. Pink tagged the “deja vu” singer on her post and Rodrigo commented a day later. “I’m crying!!!!! what a special girl,” she said in the comments section.
Bustle
James Cameron’s Net Worth In 2022 Reflects His Historic Box Office Success
James Cameron is the man behind some of Hollywood’s most successful and beloved films, and even his journey to success had a cinematic quality. The Oscar-winning director, writer, and producer decided to become a filmmaker in his 20s while working as a truck driver, but because he couldn’t afford the University of Southern California’s film program, he’d go to the school’s library stacks to teach himself the art. Fast-forward more than 40 years, and, to date, Cameron’s films have grossed about $6 billion worldwide, with two ranking among the biggest box office successes ever.
