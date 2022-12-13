Read full article on original website
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world,...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns
FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December...
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe weather has caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitter K28NN is down due to bad weather on Haleakala, thus impacting the K20NX transmitter. Power has been reported to be...
Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday
FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
First Alert Forecast: Stormy and windy weather moving in for Sunday and Monday
Numerous showers and thunderstorms have moved in over the islands and will continue into Monday. This moisture is actually ahead of a potentially damaging cold front, drawn up by a southwest, or kona wind flow. Strong southwest winds will pick up during the day Sunday, then becoming breezy to locally...
Strong cold front to move in Monday
A strong cold front will bring the potential for damaging winds and thunderstorms. FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially.
Miss Hawaii shines at national competition, advancing to top 11
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya competed among the best of the best at the Miss America competition in Connecticut this week. After the interview, talent, and ball gown portions, she advanced to the top 11 on Thursday. Unfortunately, the former Hawaii News Now intern did not make the...
First Alert Forecast: Strong Winds, Thunderstorms & Big Waves possible as strong cold front moves thru
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today, including a threat of severe storms that could produce strong winds and hail. Potentially damaging southwest or kona winds will also develop today, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with potential gusts near 60 miles per hour for some areas.
WATCH: Cast members of hit Broadway musical Hamilton learn how to dance hula
Hawaii inmates in Arizona work towards ‘rehabilitation’ for themselves — and dogs they train. Retired greyhounds have been turned into adoptable pets because of Hawaii inmates at Saguaro Correctional Center. After nearly 5 years of construction, Hawaii County reopens Kalanianaole Street. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Drivers...
First Alert Forecast: Increasing chance of showers ahead of potentially-damaging cold front
Light winds will result in afternoon clouds and pop-up showers Saturday. There’s also a chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop over parts of the islands of Maui and Hawaii. This is a lull before the next incoming cold front, expected to impact the islands Sunday afternoon through Monday. Here’s...
Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is reopening its doors next week. Ice Palace announced on social media that they are reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Halawa rink has updated hours and prices that will be posted on their website...
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
Residents urged to prepare for power outages, possible damage as cold front moves in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service warns a powerful cold front in Hawaii from Sunday through Tuesday could cause significant damage. “When we get these kind of winds, it doesn’t take much to down trees on power lines. I would be prepared for power outages tonight through Monday,” said Genki Kino, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet? With just a little over a week until Christmas, time is ticking to get those gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life — whether they’re out of state or live in the islands.
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause flooding in some areas as strong winds topple trees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Toppled trees and flooding have been reported in some areas across the state as people brace for severe weather. Forecasts show that the storm could produce showers and potentially damaging winds that could reach up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. Hail is also a possibility.
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a cold November morning, 75 Hawaii prisoners wait to enter a locked gate that surrounds the recreation area of Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. Staff members let them in before sunrise so the inmates can set up. They put instruments on mats and tune the...
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. National forecasters...
Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
