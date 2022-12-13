ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday

FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Strong cold front to move in Monday

A strong cold front will bring the potential for damaging winds and thunderstorms. FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Miss Hawaii shines at national competition, advancing to top 11

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya competed among the best of the best at the Miss America competition in Connecticut this week. After the interview, talent, and ball gown portions, she advanced to the top 11 on Thursday. Unfortunately, the former Hawaii News Now intern did not make the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Cast members of hit Broadway musical Hamilton learn how to dance hula

Hawaii inmates in Arizona work towards ‘rehabilitation’ for themselves — and dogs they train. Retired greyhounds have been turned into adoptable pets because of Hawaii inmates at Saguaro Correctional Center. After nearly 5 years of construction, Hawaii County reopens Kalanianaole Street. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Drivers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is reopening its doors next week. Ice Palace announced on social media that they are reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Halawa rink has updated hours and prices that will be posted on their website...
HALAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Residents urged to prepare for power outages, possible damage as cold front moves in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service warns a powerful cold front in Hawaii from Sunday through Tuesday could cause significant damage. “When we get these kind of winds, it doesn’t take much to down trees on power lines. I would be prepared for power outages tonight through Monday,” said Genki Kino, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet? With just a little over a week until Christmas, time is ticking to get those gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life — whether they’re out of state or live in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation

EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. National forecasters...
ARIZONA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
ARIZONA STATE

