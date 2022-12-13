Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Woman shot in head while in vehicle with 5 other passengers on I-10, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with five other people, including two children, on I-10, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday on I-10 near Colorado Street. A vehicle carrying two children and...
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
Former SAPD 'feces sandwhich' cop was hired, and fired, in another Texas town
And this week's top stories.
KSAT 12
‘He’s gone’: Family, friends remember two victims of K-Bar explosion
San Antonio – Friday marks one week since the deadly explosion at a construction company on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. However, there are more questions than answers after the incident. “Jimbo, he is the most big loss for us, for a community because he was helping a lot...
Father killed in hit-and-run by passing semi while pulled over for unrelated crash, still no leads
The Austin Police Department said it was still looking for the driver who hit Ian Lewis on I-35 in August and drove off.
KSAT 12
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
Edgewood ISD teacher allegedly had improper relationship with student
An investigation is ongoing.
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
KENS 5
'I was just seeping blood': San Antonio woman demands accountability after being attacked by three dogs while out walking
SAN ANTONIO — Elizabeth Reynolds was listening to music while walking along the sidewalk on Henderson Pass near Highway 281 when she said she encountered a pack of snarling dogs. “They just started just biting on my legs, my hamstrings, my behind, and I was frantically just screaming and...
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
Del Valle ISD, FBI investigating after recording device found in faculty restroom
DEL VALLE, Texas — District police and the FBI are now investigating after a recording device was discovered in a Del Valle ISD faculty restroom. According to Christopher Weddle, executive director of communications at Del Valle ISD, the device was found hidden in a restroom at the Del Valle Opportunity Center.
ATCEMS: 1 dead, 4 hurt in multi-car crash on Parmer Lane near Manor
ATCEMS said one adult was declared dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
A man’s body that was found in a ditch in southwest Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner. Antonio Fitzgerald, 33, died from a gunshot wound, according to the ME. His death is being ruled a homicide. Fitzgerald’s body was found by a passerby around 9 a.m....
KSAT 12
Man crashes car through wall, found shot dead on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead near his car that he crashed through a wall Tuesday on the city’s Northeast Side. When San Antonio police arrived before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard, they found the victim lying on the street.
mySanAntonio.com
Highway 87 crash spills hundreds of gallons of fuel in Kendall County
The spill happened on Highway 87.
Hays County Corrections Officer shoots, kills prisoner at hospital
Officials say the inmate was shot while running through the emergency room.
mySanAntonio.com
