NBC San Diego

European Stocks Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading in positive...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy, Economic Outlook

Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors continued to assess the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, after last week's hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 9 basis points at 3.58%, and the yield on the 30-year...
Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

Stock futures rose Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 129 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced...
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023

The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops for the 12th Straight Month, But a Bottom May Be Near

Homebuilder sentiment dropped for the 12th straight month to the lowest level since 2012, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Regionally, sentiment was strongest in the Northeast and weakest in the West, where prices are highest. About 62% of builders are using incentives to bolster sales, including providing...
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."

