European Stocks Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading in positive...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy, Economic Outlook
Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors continued to assess the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, after last week's hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 9 basis points at 3.58%, and the yield on the 30-year...
Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week
Stock futures rose Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 129 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced...
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
Central Banks Around the World Have Now Given the Markets a Clear Message — Tighter Policy Is Here to Stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023
The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops for the 12th Straight Month, But a Bottom May Be Near
Homebuilder sentiment dropped for the 12th straight month to the lowest level since 2012, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Regionally, sentiment was strongest in the Northeast and weakest in the West, where prices are highest. About 62% of builders are using incentives to bolster sales, including providing...
How Sam Bankman-Fried Swindled $8 Billion in Customer Money, According to Federal Prosecutors
CNBC pulled together a history of the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, based upon the charges brought this week by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and in civil suits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried's swift fall from...
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."
Airlines Can Price Climate Change Into Your Plane Ticket. There Are Reasons to Not Buy It
Recent polling shows one-third of Americans would be willing to pay for carbon offsets when buying a plane ticket to reduce their carbon footprint, but claims of airline "greenwashing" with carbon credits are one of the reasons more companies are moving away from reliance on this climate approach. Fliers should...
