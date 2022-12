HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A dry cat food formulation sold at H-E-B stores is being recalled because it might have been contaminated. TFP Nutrition announced a voluntary recall Dec. 16 of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food, which was made Nov. 13 at its Nacogdoches facility.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO