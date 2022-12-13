Read full article on original website
Here’s When to Buy Microsoft Stock (Again)
After a big bounce earlier this quarter, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report has not been trading all that well over the past few weeks. The stock has now declined in two straight weeks, and after the Fed reaffirmed a hawkish rate stance last week, tech once again looks weak.
Meta Stocks Slides As EU Commission Says It’s Breaking Antitrust Rules
Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Monday after European Union officials accused the social media and metaverse group of abusing antitrust rules. The European Commission, the region's executive branch, said it has informed Meta of preliminary findings of its 18 month investigation that accuse it of distorting competition in the broader market for online classified ads. The Commission said Meta's practice of tying Facebook Marketplace to its broader social media network effectively means it's imposing unfair trading conditions on its competitors.
Amazon hit with strike campaign in Germany days before Christmas
German labor union Verdi called on Amazon.com Inc. warehouse workers to go on strike across the country during the holiday season, seeking to press the company for higher pay and to join collective bargaining agreements. The timing and location of individual walkouts won’t be announced in advance, the union said...
