Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Monday after European Union officials accused the social media and metaverse group of abusing antitrust rules. The European Commission, the region's executive branch, said it has informed Meta of preliminary findings of its 18 month investigation that accuse it of distorting competition in the broader market for online classified ads. The Commission said Meta's practice of tying Facebook Marketplace to its broader social media network effectively means it's imposing unfair trading conditions on its competitors.

7 HOURS AGO