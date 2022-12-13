The Bengals won a roller coaster of a game on Sunday. After going down big in the first half, the Bengals rattled off 34 unanswered points to walk out of Raymond James stadium with a decisive victory. Led by their defense, Cincinnati dominated the second half of this game. At one point, the Buccaneers had five consecutive drives end in a turnover or turnover on downs which opened the door for the Bengals comeback. Let's get into some of the takeaways from this wild game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO