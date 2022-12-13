Read full article on original website
A Tesla Phone Ahead of an Apple Car? Morgan Stanley Takes a Survey
It is well-known that Apple is interested in joining the EV race, with the company slated to move forward with its prospective Apple Car at some point in the future, thereby encroaching on Elon Musk‘s turf. But turn that paradigm around and Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas finds an interesting...
JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)
In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
Snap (SNAP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.32% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet Class A, and Snap.
Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) Receives a Sell from CGS-CIMB
In a report released yesterday, Walter Aw Lik Hsin from CGS-CIMB maintained a Sell rating on Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF – Research Report), with a price target of SGD0.14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15. The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell...
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL): Senator Ron Wyden is on a Stock Selling Spree
Politicians’ trades are disclosed fairly late, but tracking their trading activities may prove insightful for investors. Today, we will look at Senator Ron Wyden’s recent share sale of PayPal Holdings stock and the company’s latest performance. Ronald Lee Wyden, a Democratic leader and Senator from Oregon, has...
3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact,...
Adobe says regulatory process for Figma acquisition is proceeding as expected
Says currently in DOJ’s second request process for the acquisition. Says getting a lot of great feedback from customers on Figma. Says experienced strong customer purchasing during peak holiday weeks. Says drove strong EPS performance in the quarter. Says GAAP tax rate came in lower than expected. Says innovation has come through close relationship with customers. Says saw great strength across all creative segments. Says focused a lot on new campaigns to attract audiences for creative. Comments taken from Q4 earnings conference call.
Unusually active option classes on open December 15th
Unusual total active option classes on open include: Netflix (NFLX), Moderna (MRNA), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), EWZ Brazil ETF (EWZ), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL), Advanced Micro (AMD), Verizon (VZ), Pinduoduo (PDD), and Roku (ROKU). See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
New Buy Rating for Autodesk (ADSK), the Technology Giant
In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $200.06. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Autodesk, Altair Engineering, and Elastic. According to TipRanks, Abernethy has an...
How Inflation Will Power Visa & Mastercard’s Earnings Higher
High inflation levels favor Visa and Mastercard’s revenue and earnings-growth prospects, but future earnings-growth expectations may already be priced into shares. There are numerous reasons to love Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). One that certainly stands out these days, though, is that both companies benefit significantly from a highly-inflationary environment. In fact, high inflation levels can contribute to accelerating earnings growth, moving forward. Nevertheless, the market seems to have largely priced in this upside, which is why I am neutral on both names.
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Orsted (DOGEF)
In a report released today, Javier Garrido from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Orsted (DOGEF – Research Report), with a price target of DKK920.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $92.14. According to TipRanks, Garrido is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and...
Why Tesla’s Business (NASDAQ: TSLA) Won’t be Slowing Down Anytime Soon
Tesla’s fundamentals are rock solid, and with multiple growth catalysts ahead, its stock price is attractive at current levels, making it a worthy investment. Shares of EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have taken a shellacking in the stock market this year. With its stock down over 60% year-to-date, most investors would be wondering whether it’s the right time to pick up the stock. One thing is for certain; the firm’s underlying business is as strong as ever, with its top and bottom line growing at an impeccable pace. Moreover, there are multiple catalysts for the firm in 2023, which could lift its price from its doldrums. Hence, we are bullish on TSLA stock for the long haul.
Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Twilio (TWLO), SolarWinds (SWI)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Twilio (TWLO – Research Report) and SolarWinds (SWI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Twilio (TWLO) JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on Twilio yesterday and...
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
Institutional investors and professional traders rely on The Fly to learn which companies the best analysts on Wall Street are saying to buy and sell. Research analysts at Wall Street’s largest banks issue recommendations on whether a stock should be bought, held, or sold. The Fly’s team of financial market experts scours hundreds of research notes daily to uncover the best trading ideas. Check out today’s top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
DWAC is Up after Another Trump Tweak
Donald Trump has been a polarizing figure in U.S. politics ever since he first got started. Love him or hate him—and there really isn’t much of a third option—he has driven operations all over. His work with Digital World Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is no exception, and it’s up huge today—or perhaps even “yuge” today—over a major announcement to come Thursday.
Krispy Kreme Nosedives after Long-Term Strategy Unveiled
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is a brand loved around the world. Unless you prefer cake donuts, then somewhat less so. However, the word out of Krispy Kreme’s long-term planning wasn’t well-received at all. The company was down over 8.5% in Thursday trading, and after-hours trading was somewhat more subdued.
Musk Punishes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Again for Twitter’s Cause
CEO Elon Musk sold another big chunk of Tesla’s share in what seems to be a bailout for Twitter’s growing financial worries. Investors aren’t going to be happy with the news and may punish the stock when the market opens today. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA)...
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Tesla (TSLA)
In a report released today, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $156.80. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, American Axle, and...
Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $88.45. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Twitter, and Trade Desk. According to...
