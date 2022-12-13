Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch Playoffs as Giants Win, But No Victory Parade in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys lost a game ... and won a playoff berth. The Cowboys did their finest Jekyll-and-Hyde impersonation on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they showed their best and worst versions on themselves in a 40-34 OT loss. And coach Mike McCarthy is ready...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson Shine in Loss vs. Saints: New Dynamic Duo?
The New Orleans Saints played spoilers to the debut of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who made his first career start on the road on Sunday. Yet, a fellow rookie, running back Tyler Allgeier, almost helped the Atlanta Falcons spoil the Saints' win. Despite the quarterback change made during their bye...
Wichita Eagle
‘I’m About To Burn The Grass’: Former Player Shares Great Harbaugh Story
As it turns out, 'culture' is a big deal to Jim Harbaugh. Culture is how Harbaugh transformed the Stanford football program into a national championship contender in 2010. Culture is how Harbaugh turned the San Francisco 49ers from bottom feeders in the NFC West to the top team in their division in 2011. Culture is how Harbaugh has transformed the Michigan Football program from perennial underachievers to back-to-back Big Ten Champions on the verge of making their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Blow Big Lead, Postpone Playoff Berth in Jacksonville: Top 10 Whitty Observations
The Grinch - disguised as Rayshawn Jenkins - stole Christmas Eve. Driving for an overtime score that would've clinched a playoff berth and sweetened the pot for Saturday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys instead bobbled a first down into a touchdown in a gut-wrenching, 40-34, overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Wichita Eagle
Instant Chiefs grades: Mahomes’ excellence overcomes fumbles, leaky defense and Butker
The Chiefs averted disaster with a 30-24 triumph in overtime Sunday against the Houston Texans. The outcome at Houston’s NRG Stadium improved the Chiefs’ record to 11-3 and clinched the AFC West for the seventh straight year. Now, it’s about playoff position for the Chiefs. When the...
Wichita Eagle
Former Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley To Declare For 2023 NFL Draft
Former Texas Longhorns tight end Jahleel Billingsley could have tested the transfer portal to better his NFL draft stock. Instead, he'll test the draft circles in hopes of hearing his name be called next April. According to reports, Billingsley will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the...
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bengals won a roller coaster of a game on Sunday. After going down big in the first half, the Bengals rattled off 34 unanswered points to walk out of Raymond James stadium with a decisive victory. Led by their defense, Cincinnati dominated the second half of this game. At one point, the Buccaneers had five consecutive drives end in a turnover or turnover on downs which opened the door for the Bengals comeback. Let's get into some of the takeaways from this wild game.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Open As Slight Road Favorites Against New England
CINCINNATI — The best-spread team in the NFL is favored on the road this week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots on Christmas Eve, with a total set at 39.5 points. Cincinnati is now an NFL-best 11-3 against the spread this season after covering...
Wichita Eagle
Why the Chiefs’ dud in Houston is not the cause for concern it appeared to be
The Chiefs beat a one-win football team in Houston and actually needed overtime to do it. Maybe without the benefit of the turnover that preceded Jerick McKinnon’s game-winning touchdown run, this column is about the biggest upset of the NFL season. But it isn’t. Heck, it isn’t even...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky
CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Lions Can Earn No. 7 Seed This Week
The Detroit Lions have an opportunity at the end of this week to hold the No. 7 seed, the final playoff position in the NFC standings. Both the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers have clinched division titles, while the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched a position in the playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23
TAMPA — The Bengals rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Buccaneers 34-23 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It wasn't always pretty, but Cincinnati did enough to secure their sixth win in a row. They're 10-4 on the season and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North for the first time this season.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Slipping in Second Quarter vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are in another tight duel with the New York Giants. However, the Commanders have some catching up to do, trailing 14-3 to the Giants. The Commanders got on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye after the two teams exchanged punts on their opening drive.
Wichita Eagle
By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals odds of winning were bleak trailing 17-0 late in the second quarter on Sunday, but they fought back with a monstrous string of turnover heroics on defense and special teams. It all led to a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay that helped cement a lead...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Showdown With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Trey Hendrickson (wrist), Hayden Hurst (calf), Mike Hilton (knee) and Jalen Davis (thumb) are all out due to injury. Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith are also inactive. The Bengals also elevated cornerback Allan George from the practice...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Kwatrivous Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-24 OT win vs. Houston Texans
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result (and the closeness) of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-24 overtime win against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. 87.8%. Patrick Mahomes was the biggest reason Kansas City won even when the Chiefs didn’t play their best.
Wichita Eagle
Tannehill Injured on Opening Drive in L.A.
When an ankle injury sidelined Ryan Tannehill earlier this season, it was the first time since he took charge of the Tennessee Titans offense that he did not start a game. Sunday, against the Los Angeles Chargers, he seemed destined for another first. He won't finish a game he started.
Wichita Eagle
3 Takeaways From Bills Win Over Dolphins: Allen Flying Back into the MVP Race?
While the Buffalo Bills did not clinch their spot atop the AFC East, they have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The Bills' (11-3) 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) has put them firmly in the driver's seat of the division as they look to win their third straight division title.
Wichita Eagle
La’el Collins: Joe Burrow ‘Is Everything I Thought He Was’
CINCINNATI — La'el Collins is only in his first season playing left tackle in front of Joe Burrow, but the QB has already met his expectations from afar. The big fella told our own James Rapien exactly what makes him so special. "He's everything that I thought he was,"...
Comments / 0