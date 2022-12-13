ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch Playoffs as Giants Win, But No Victory Parade in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys lost a game ... and won a playoff berth. The Cowboys did their finest Jekyll-and-Hyde impersonation on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they showed their best and worst versions on themselves in a 40-34 OT loss. And coach Mike McCarthy is ready...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

‘I’m About To Burn The Grass’: Former Player Shares Great Harbaugh Story

As it turns out, 'culture' is a big deal to Jim Harbaugh. Culture is how Harbaugh transformed the Stanford football program into a national championship contender in 2010. Culture is how Harbaugh turned the San Francisco 49ers from bottom feeders in the NFC West to the top team in their division in 2011. Culture is how Harbaugh has transformed the Michigan Football program from perennial underachievers to back-to-back Big Ten Champions on the verge of making their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Blow Big Lead, Postpone Playoff Berth in Jacksonville: Top 10 Whitty Observations

The Grinch - disguised as Rayshawn Jenkins - stole Christmas Eve. Driving for an overtime score that would've clinched a playoff berth and sweetened the pot for Saturday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys instead bobbled a first down into a touchdown in a gut-wrenching, 40-34, overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Former Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley To Declare For 2023 NFL Draft

Former Texas Longhorns tight end Jahleel Billingsley could have tested the transfer portal to better his NFL draft stock. Instead, he'll test the draft circles in hopes of hearing his name be called next April. According to reports, Billingsley will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bengals won a roller coaster of a game on Sunday. After going down big in the first half, the Bengals rattled off 34 unanswered points to walk out of Raymond James stadium with a decisive victory. Led by their defense, Cincinnati dominated the second half of this game. At one point, the Buccaneers had five consecutive drives end in a turnover or turnover on downs which opened the door for the Bengals comeback. Let's get into some of the takeaways from this wild game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Open As Slight Road Favorites Against New England

CINCINNATI — The best-spread team in the NFL is favored on the road this week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots on Christmas Eve, with a total set at 39.5 points. Cincinnati is now an NFL-best 11-3 against the spread this season after covering...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky

CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lions Can Earn No. 7 Seed This Week

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity at the end of this week to hold the No. 7 seed, the final playoff position in the NFC standings. Both the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers have clinched division titles, while the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched a position in the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

TAMPA — The Bengals rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Buccaneers 34-23 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It wasn't always pretty, but Cincinnati did enough to secure their sixth win in a row. They're 10-4 on the season and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North for the first time this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Slipping in Second Quarter vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders are in another tight duel with the New York Giants. However, the Commanders have some catching up to do, trailing 14-3 to the Giants. The Commanders got on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye after the two teams exchanged punts on their opening drive.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Showdown With Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Trey Hendrickson (wrist), Hayden Hurst (calf), Mike Hilton (knee) and Jalen Davis (thumb) are all out due to injury. Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith are also inactive. The Bengals also elevated cornerback Allan George from the practice...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Tannehill Injured on Opening Drive in L.A.

When an ankle injury sidelined Ryan Tannehill earlier this season, it was the first time since he took charge of the Tennessee Titans offense that he did not start a game. Sunday, against the Los Angeles Chargers, he seemed destined for another first. He won't finish a game he started.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

3 Takeaways From Bills Win Over Dolphins: Allen Flying Back into the MVP Race?

While the Buffalo Bills did not clinch their spot atop the AFC East, they have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The Bills' (11-3) 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) has put them firmly in the driver's seat of the division as they look to win their third straight division title.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

La’el Collins: Joe Burrow ‘Is Everything I Thought He Was’

CINCINNATI — La'el Collins is only in his first season playing left tackle in front of Joe Burrow, but the QB has already met his expectations from afar. The big fella told our own James Rapien exactly what makes him so special. "He's everything that I thought he was,"...
CINCINNATI, OH

