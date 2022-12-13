ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase Prime Starts Supporting Polygon ($MATIC) Staking

The prime broker platform of Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase, Coinbase Prime, has started offering Polygon ($MATIC) staking services to its users, allowing them to earn rewards while helping secure the network. In a tweet, the company pointed out that investors can earn rewards with “institutional-grade, fully integrated staking” on...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC, $ETH, and $SHIB Were Binance’s “3 Most-Watched Cryptos in 2022”

Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, made a rather surprising announcement on Sunday (18 December 2022). Here is what Binance Academy says about Shiba Inu:. “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a dog-themed meme cryptocurrency named after a Japanese dog breed. It was created in 2020...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin Enthusiast Implants NFC Chip In His Hand to Make BTC Lightning Payments

An IT professional based in Switzerland has taken the concept of using Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to a whole new level by surgically implanting an NFC chip into his hand. According to a report by Cointelegraph, the individual, who goes by the pseudonym F418, decided to experiment with body modification and the Lightning Network for fun, but he advises other Bitcoin enthusiasts not to follow in his footsteps.
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Price Could Fall to $400-$600 Range

On Friday (16 December 2022), crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his thoughts on price action of the second most valuable cryptocurrency (by market cap). According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a video update released yesterday, Cowwen told the 779K subscribers of his YouTube channel:. “I do think...
cryptoglobe.com

UN to Send USDC to Displaced Ukrainians via Stellar ($XLM) Network

The United Nations refugee agency, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is set to start aiding displaced Ukrainians through the USDC stablecoin via digital wallets running on the Stellar ($XLM) network. According to a recent announcement, the UNHCR has launched a program to use the Stellar...
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CTO Shares His Thoughts on Upcoming Criminal Prosecution of Former FTX CEO

On Thursday (15 December 2022), David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), talked about the upcoming criminal prosecution of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the disgraced Co-Founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX. As you may remember, on Wednesday (30 November 2022), the...
cryptoglobe.com

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Explains Why He Is ‘Negative’ on $XRP, $LTC, and $DOGE

On Friday (16 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer found what some in the crypto space might find a silly reason to be bearish on XRP ($XRP), Litecoin ($LTC), and Dogecoin ($DOGE). Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a...

