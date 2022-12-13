Read full article on original website
Coinbase Prime Starts Supporting Polygon ($MATIC) Staking
The prime broker platform of Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase, Coinbase Prime, has started offering Polygon ($MATIC) staking services to its users, allowing them to earn rewards while helping secure the network. In a tweet, the company pointed out that investors can earn rewards with “institutional-grade, fully integrated staking” on...
$BTC, $ETH, and $SHIB Were Binance’s “3 Most-Watched Cryptos in 2022”
Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, made a rather surprising announcement on Sunday (18 December 2022). Here is what Binance Academy says about Shiba Inu:. “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a dog-themed meme cryptocurrency named after a Japanese dog breed. It was created in 2020...
Crypto Trading Firm Cumberland Forsees ‘A Spat of Volatility’ Then ‘Eventual Up-Trend’
Recently, crypto trading firm Cumberland DRW LLC, which is a subsidiary of privately held trading firm DRW Holdings, took a closer look at the crypto market in the wake of the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research. On 12 December 2022, Cumberland said on Twitter:. “After a very busy month,...
Bitcoin Enthusiast Implants NFC Chip In His Hand to Make BTC Lightning Payments
An IT professional based in Switzerland has taken the concept of using Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to a whole new level by surgically implanting an NFC chip into his hand. According to a report by Cointelegraph, the individual, who goes by the pseudonym F418, decided to experiment with body modification and the Lightning Network for fun, but he advises other Bitcoin enthusiasts not to follow in his footsteps.
‘ADA Whale’ Says ‘Buying Today and Staking It Is a Bit Like Mining Bitcoin in 2013–15’
On Monday (19 December 2022), popular pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) pointed out that $ADA, the native token of Cardano, is “disinflationary”. He went on to tell his over 121K Twitter followers that this could be a great time to...
$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Price Could Fall to $400-$600 Range
On Friday (16 December 2022), crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his thoughts on price action of the second most valuable cryptocurrency (by market cap). According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a video update released yesterday, Cowwen told the 779K subscribers of his YouTube channel:. “I do think...
$ETH: Former Goldman Exec Explains Why He Expects ‘2024 To Be an Extremely Good Year’
Last Friday (16 December 2022), Raoul Pal, a former Goldman Sachs executive, explained why he is “expecting 2023 to be a decently good year and 2024 to be an extremely good year.”. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal...
UN to Send USDC to Displaced Ukrainians via Stellar ($XLM) Network
The United Nations refugee agency, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is set to start aiding displaced Ukrainians through the USDC stablecoin via digital wallets running on the Stellar ($XLM) network. According to a recent announcement, the UNHCR has launched a program to use the Stellar...
Ripple CTO Shares His Thoughts on Upcoming Criminal Prosecution of Former FTX CEO
On Thursday (15 December 2022), David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), talked about the upcoming criminal prosecution of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the disgraced Co-Founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX. As you may remember, on Wednesday (30 November 2022), the...
Cardano Is ‘Decentralized by Almost Every Metric, So It Should Be Safe From the SEC’, Says Coin Bureau
On Friday (16 December 2022), popular crypto market analysis show Coin Bureau took a closer look at smart contracts platform Cardano ($ADA). In a video update released yesterday, the show’s host told the Coin Bureau YouTube channel’s over two million subscribers:. “Although $ADA is likely to continue declining...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Explains Why He Is ‘Negative’ on $XRP, $LTC, and $DOGE
On Friday (16 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer found what some in the crypto space might find a silly reason to be bearish on XRP ($XRP), Litecoin ($LTC), and Dogecoin ($DOGE). Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a...
