The most snow I've seen in years
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
Light snow possible this afternoon as temperatures stay cold
BOISE, Idaho — Going to be another cold one today. Today's high temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees. We'll see cloudy skies throughout the day with a possibility of snow flurries in the afternoon. Most of the snowfall will be in the Boise and West Central Mountains today....
Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless streak
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Prime time finally likes the New York Giants, and now they're a huge step closer to making the playoffs. Kayvon Thibodeaux thrived on the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights to end his career-long skid in night games and New York held on to beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday after a goal line stand that ended with a questionable non-call.
