KTVL
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
KTVZ
Commission directs ODFW staff to ‘work within legal authority’ to stop coyote-killing contests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed ODFW staff Friday to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue.
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker.
tuhswolf.com
Oregon ballot measures 111-114 pass: How these long needed changes will personally impact you
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Oregon voters saw four important measures on the ballot, and all four passed. Each discussed important topics and proposed changes to Oregon’s state constitution. Here is a brief overview of each measure. Measure 111: Right to Healthcare Amendment. Yes 50.74% 944,215. No 49.26%...
kezi.com
Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
Judge blocks Oregon gun control measure
An Oregon judge has blocked a gun control measure banning high-capacity magazines from taking effect while court battles over its constitutionality play out. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday against the measure that voters narrowly approved to restrict magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “That the large…
Woodburn mayor slams Oregon’s governor over decision to commute death sentence
(The Center Square) - Woodburn’s new mayor is not happy with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Woodburn mayor Frank Lonergan condemned Governor Brown’s decision to commute the death sentences for two men who bombed a bank in the city 14 years ago. In one of her final actions as...
Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage
Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Two-thirds of Oregon voters participated in 2022 midterm election
More than two-thirds of Oregon voters cast ballots in the November general election, final results certified Thursday showed. In total, 1,997,689 Oregonians returned their ballots, more voters than in any other midterm election in the state’s history. “This election was smooth and secure,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said...
KTVL
AG: Monsanto to pay $698M for polluting Oregon's people and environment for 90 years
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a historic $698 million dollar settlement with the Monsanto Company for what she calls their role in polluting Oregon for over 90 years. Monsanto was the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of pollutant polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are toxic...
KGW
Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million in environmental damage settlement
SALEM, Ore. — Agrochemical giant Monsanto will pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination, according to the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history, according to Rosenblum's office. PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are toxic...
KTVL
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek launches transition website with information on Listening Tour
SALEM, Ore. — Governor-Elect Tina Kotek has launched a website with information on the transition team, job openings and a tour of all of the state's counties, Kotek announced in a tweet Friday. According to the website, Kotek "is committed to visiting every county in Oregon in her first...
wufe967.com
Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'
One Oregon county sheriff says she will not enforce the Beaver State’s embattled new gun law if it is allowed to take effect after a judge blocked the measure last week. “I can’t put handcuffs on someone knowing that there is this black cloud around the constitutionality of that magazine capacity limit,” Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan told “America Reports” Wednesday. “The permitting, we’ll have to do what we can for our citizens to make sure that they can still exercise their Second Amendment right.”
KDRV
Oregon AG announces nearly $700-million Monsanto settlement for PCB contamination
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is claiming its largest financial environmental settlement in state history today. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (AG) announced today the Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698-million lump sum for polychlorinated biphenyls contamination (PCBs). She says the historic $698-million dollar settlement involves polluting Oregon with PCBs for more than 90 years.
opb.org
Outgoing health authority director suggests Oregon needs to expand state’s psychiatric hospital
The number of people in Oregon who are accused of crimes but cannot understand the charges against them due to psychosis has increased to what one state official called “record levels” this fall, and is throwing a wrench into efforts to reduce the waitlist at the Oregon State Hospital.
ijpr.org
Oregon Republican State Senator Dallas Heard resigns
Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard said he’s resigning from his legislative seat early next year. His letter to the Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp was one sentence:. “I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023.”
kezi.com
Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement
BURNS — The same Oregon judge who temporarily blocked Measure 114 from becoming law last week heard arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Burns over whether the voter-approved measure should be put on hold for months — or longer — as a legal challenge brought by gun groups makes its way through the courts.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
