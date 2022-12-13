ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVL

Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
ROSEBURG, OR
The Hill

Judge blocks Oregon gun control measure

An Oregon judge has blocked a gun control measure banning high-capacity magazines from taking effect while court battles over its constitutionality play out.  Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday against the measure that voters narrowly approved to restrict magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.  “That the large…
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage

Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
LA GRANDE, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Two-thirds of Oregon voters participated in 2022 midterm election

More than two-thirds of Oregon voters cast ballots in the November general election, final results certified Thursday showed. In total, 1,997,689 Oregonians returned their ballots, more voters than in any other midterm election in the state’s history. “This election was smooth and secure,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million in environmental damage settlement

SALEM, Ore. — Agrochemical giant Monsanto will pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination, according to the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history, according to Rosenblum's office. PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are toxic...
OREGON STATE
wufe967.com

Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'

One Oregon county sheriff says she will not enforce the Beaver State’s embattled new gun law if it is allowed to take effect after a judge blocked the measure last week. “I can’t put handcuffs on someone knowing that there is this black cloud around the constitutionality of that magazine capacity limit,” Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan told “America Reports” Wednesday. “The permitting, we’ll have to do what we can for our citizens to make sure that they can still exercise their Second Amendment right.”
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon AG announces nearly $700-million Monsanto settlement for PCB contamination

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is claiming its largest financial environmental settlement in state history today. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (AG) announced today the Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698-million lump sum for polychlorinated biphenyls contamination (PCBs). She says the historic $698-million dollar settlement involves polluting Oregon with PCBs for more than 90 years.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon Republican State Senator Dallas Heard resigns

Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard said he’s resigning from his legislative seat early next year. His letter to the Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp was one sentence:. “I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023.”
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

