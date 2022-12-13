ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Related
wach.com

Man dead after shooting on Kneece Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Kneece Road. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in the parking lot. He had been shot in the upper body and died at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One injured in shooting in Hopkins

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is injured after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday in the 3800 block of Leesburg Road in Hopkins. When deputies arrived they found a person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a local hospital.
HOPKINS, SC
wach.com

Man dead after shooting on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4700 block of Hardscrabble Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot. He died at the scene. If you know anything...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Four arrests lead to seizure of guns, drugs

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Four Orangeburg County men are behind bars and officers have seized multiple weapons and narcotics. “At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the THC content,” the sheriff said. “These are serious firearms and dangerous narcotics.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

8 hospitalized after their Lexington County home patio breaks

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Eight people were sent to a Lexington County hospital with minor injuries after officials say their patio deck fell early Saturday afternoon. According to Lexington County Fire Services, a family at the Able Harmon Lane home were taking pictures on the patio when it collapsed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC Highway Patrol welcomes 37 new troopers in graduation ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 37 new Highway Patrol troopers will join alongside hundreds of others following Friday's Graduation. The ceremony involved two classes, included five prior-certified officers and 32 who are new to the law enforcement profession. The new graduates will be assigned to areas based on population, service...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Incarcerated women get early Christmas gifts

Columbia, S.C — Christmas came early for some inmates this year. At the Camille Graham Correctional Institute, some very special gifts were given to help families bond despite not being together. "I want them to have my voice with a name, I want them to know who nanna is...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Compounds company to invest $13 million in new Kershaw County plant

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A thermoplastic compounds factory announced a $13 million investment into a new factory in Lugoff, with plans to create up to 54 new jobs. Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. announce Friday that it will open a new 50,000-square-foot plant at the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in Lugoff.
LUGOFF, SC

