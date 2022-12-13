Read full article on original website
Man dead after shooting on Kneece Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Kneece Road. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in the parking lot. He had been shot in the upper body and died at the scene.
One injured in shooting in Hopkins
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is injured after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday in the 3800 block of Leesburg Road in Hopkins. When deputies arrived they found a person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a local hospital.
Aiken Co. officials release grim details in warrants regarding missing mother of 4
AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has learned new details in what may have happened to an Aiken County mother of four, who was last seen in August. According to authorities, Tony Berry, who is charged with Krystal Anderson's murder, had purchased items that could be used to get rid of a human body.
Elderly woman found dead, Sumter, Clarendon deputies search for suspect on crime spree
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly woman was found dead earlier this week, in what officials believe to be related to a series of crimes in Sumter County, officials said Friday. Deputies from Clarendon County and Sumter County are investigating after Oakdale community resident Mae E. Burgess was...
Man dead after shooting on Hardscrabble Road
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4700 block of Hardscrabble Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot. He died at the scene. If you know anything...
Four arrests lead to seizure of guns, drugs
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Four Orangeburg County men are behind bars and officers have seized multiple weapons and narcotics. “At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the THC content,” the sheriff said. “These are serious firearms and dangerous narcotics.”
8 hospitalized after their Lexington County home patio breaks
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Eight people were sent to a Lexington County hospital with minor injuries after officials say their patio deck fell early Saturday afternoon. According to Lexington County Fire Services, a family at the Able Harmon Lane home were taking pictures on the patio when it collapsed.
Columbia police seize marijuana, crack cocaine in House St. apartment, man arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was arrested after police seized several dozen grams of crack cocaine and marijuana from an apartment on House Street, Columbia Police said on Friday. Police arrested 50-year-old Lontre Wise during the drug bust, after community members expressed concerns of criminal activity coming...
SC Highway Patrol welcomes 37 new troopers in graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 37 new Highway Patrol troopers will join alongside hundreds of others following Friday's Graduation. The ceremony involved two classes, included five prior-certified officers and 32 who are new to the law enforcement profession. The new graduates will be assigned to areas based on population, service...
Second WWII Airmen from Columbia accounted for almost 80 years after his death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In life he was known as Technical Sargant (TSgt) Ralph E. Richardson, and for the last nearly 80 years he was buried as an unknown in a Belgium cemetery. Back in September, a federal agency was finally able to identify him. The news came from...
Incarcerated women get early Christmas gifts
Columbia, S.C — Christmas came early for some inmates this year. At the Camille Graham Correctional Institute, some very special gifts were given to help families bond despite not being together. "I want them to have my voice with a name, I want them to know who nanna is...
Compounds company to invest $13 million in new Kershaw County plant
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A thermoplastic compounds factory announced a $13 million investment into a new factory in Lugoff, with plans to create up to 54 new jobs. Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. announce Friday that it will open a new 50,000-square-foot plant at the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in Lugoff.
Kitts makes debut, Watkins makes history as Gamecocks handle Charleston Southern
(WACH) — A lopsided 87-23 win for No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball over visiting Charleston Southern came with plenty of storylines including a new Gamecock and program history. Cardinal Newman product Ashlyn Watkins became the first woman to dunk at Colonial Life Arena as she slammed home a...
ECU hands Gamecocks second straight loss in Greenville Winter Invitational
(WACH) — After a lackluster opening half, South Carolina Men's Basketball was unable to climb fully out of a 19 point deficit as the Gamecocks fell to East Carolina in Greenville, South Carolina's inaugural Winter Invitational. While the Pirates shot 53 percent from three in the opening half, South...
