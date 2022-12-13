Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
Related
N.J. school worker had ghost gun, ammo on district property, more firepower at home, cops say
A truck driver employed by the Elizabeth Board of Education in Union County was arrested last month for allegedly having a ghost gun and three loaded ammo magazines on school grounds, in addition to several more weapons at his home, authorities said. Walter A. Evers, 44, of Linden, faces numerous...
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
hudsontv.com
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
N.J. volunteer fire chief charged with luring after video allegedly shows him trying to meet teen boy
A volunteer fire chief in Essex County was charged Friday with attempted luring and endangering a child after a video appeared online of him allegedly trying to meet a teenager in a shopping center. Henry D. Meola, 33, who serves with the Nutley Fire Department, allegedly tried to meet a...
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced. Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced. The 14-year-old boy Meola thought...
Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them located a fugitive wanted for the armed robbery of a check cashing business and several other robberies in the city. They believe is is hiding out somewhere in Bloomfield. The Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé has reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Alexander Tasay-Coquevedo after he was robbed at gunpoint of $10,563 at a check cashing business on November 25, 2022. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Bloomfield Avenue at The post Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business appeared first on Shore News Network.
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School
According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say
CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds
NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
Man headed to prison after trying to set wife’s apartment building on fire
A New Jersey man faces more than a decade in state prison after being convicted of trying to set his wife’s Newark apartment building on fire. Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, was captured on surveillance video pouring motor oil on the exterior wall of the woman’s bedroom before he tried to ignite a fire with a lighter, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver
CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Your bank info at risk! NJ man admits bribing postal workers and stealing mail
An Essex County man who attempted to bribe an undercover postal inspector has admitted his role in a scheme that focused on obtaining the keys to locked mailboxes. Amin Jones, of Orange, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and to bribery of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers.
Driver who drove away from North Bergen fatal crash says he didn’t see victim in middle of crosswalk
The driver of a tractor trailer who crushed a 76-year-old woman crossing Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen and then drove 22 blocks before stopping may not face charges in the gruesome crash. J.J. Cortes Garcia, 37, of Texas, told police he “never saw the pedestrian or knew he struck her...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0