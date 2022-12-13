ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dezet
5d ago

There are real savage evil beast I can't call them human beings in Fresno. This is so sad 😥! Rest in Perfect Peace young lady with God's Angels 🌹⚘🌹.

YourCentralValley.com

Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2-year-old overdoses on father’s fentanyl, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-year-old child in Merced overdosed on their father’s fentanyl supply Sunday, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say they responded to a local hospital for a two-year-old who tested positive for fentanyl. The child was transported by their parents after the child experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure. […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist left a man dead Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 6:30 p.m. they received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision on Jensen and Armstrong Avenues. When authorities arrived they found a man in his late 30s laying in the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested after attempted homicide in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was arrested for an attempted homicide Thursday afternoon. On December 15, 2022, around 1:13 P.M., Merced Police Detectives arrested 60-year-old Steven Anthony Perez of Merced for attempted murder. Police say the man was wanted for nearly stabbing a man to death after an altercation in a Target parking […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parlier PD find person involved in collision

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
PARLIER, CA

