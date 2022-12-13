Read full article on original website
Dezet
5d ago
There are real savage evil beast I can't call them human beings in Fresno. This is so sad 😥! Rest in Perfect Peace young lady with God's Angels 🌹⚘🌹.
4
Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
2-year-old overdoses on father’s fentanyl, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-year-old child in Merced overdosed on their father’s fentanyl supply Sunday, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say they responded to a local hospital for a two-year-old who tested positive for fentanyl. The child was transported by their parents after the child experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure. […]
KMPH.com
Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist left a man dead Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 6:30 p.m. they received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision on Jensen and Armstrong Avenues. When authorities arrived they found a man in his late 30s laying in the […]
2-year-old girl dies in Tulare, mother and friend arrested, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following the death of a 2-year-old girl in Tulare, police officials announced on Friday. According to authorities, on Thursday around 2:36 a.m., Tulare police dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive 2-year-old girl who was being transported to a local hospital by her mother, identified as […]
Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
26-year-old shot and killed near central Fresno businesses identified
The man who was shot and killed near central Fresno businesses on Wednesday has been identified.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in stabbing death, burning of pregnant woman in Fresno
FRENO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pregnant woman who was killed and burned on Tuesday in Fresno has been identified – along with the suspect in the case, who was the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. police officers and members of the Fresno Fire Department responded […]
KMPH.com
Selma girl dies on her 17th birthday after a car hits her while walking across a crosswalk
SELMA, Calif (FOX26) — A 16-year-old girl hit by a car walking to Selma High School last week has now died on her birthday due to her injuries. "Nothing is going to bring her back, nothing is going to bring her back anymore," said Noemi Sanchez, Briseida Mariscal's Mother. "I think it's just justice right now."
Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
DA: 2 murder charges filed in stabbing, burning death of pregnant woman in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 41-year-old Aaron Jamal Dudley for the murders of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and her unborn son Noah Logan. According to the DA, it was alleged on Tuesday that Aaron Dudley stabbed N-Kya multiple times at their home, killing her and her […]
Footwear among stolen packages recovered by Clovis Police in traffic stop
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle […]
Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
Man arrested after attempted homicide in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was arrested for an attempted homicide Thursday afternoon. On December 15, 2022, around 1:13 P.M., Merced Police Detectives arrested 60-year-old Steven Anthony Perez of Merced for attempted murder. Police say the man was wanted for nearly stabbing a man to death after an altercation in a Target parking […]
Parlier PD find person involved in collision
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
