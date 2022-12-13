Read full article on original website
Curfew in Place for New Iberia Subdivision Hit by Tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - After two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia, local officials worked to come up with a plan to help those affected by the storms and the resulting damage. New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have announced restrictions and a curfew...
Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia
Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?
Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldom cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. If you're hoping for colder weather, much less snow, January is usually your best shot.
New Iberia Police Department Releases Important Message to Citizens After Tornadoes
We are continuing to follow what is going on in New Iberia after a large tornado hit parts of the city. The New Iberia has released this important message to all citizens in the area. Again, we ask that you avoid the areas hit or impacted and continue to check...
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
Preliminary Plans for Brown & Moore ‘Super Parks’ Unveiled as Northside Lafayette Gets Major Investment
Brown and Moore Parks are looking at major upgrades in their future thanks to a "necessary and overdue" investment in northside Lafayette. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory teamed up with Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Director Hollis Conway to unveil renderings of the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.
Twin Tornados Seem to Come Together Near New Iberia [WATCH]
Watch as two tornados appear to come together near the Port of Iberia. KLFY-TV 10 had this video submitted to them and as you will see here, it appears that two tornados come together to form one huge one. An extensive amount of damage was done in the city of...
New Iberia Senior High Locked Down, Weapon Recovered During Incident
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A New Iberia High School was locked down during an incident on campus that led to law enforcement recovering a loaded weapon. At 11:32 a.m., the New Iberia Police Department was called to New Iberia Senior High over an incident on campus. School administrators and the School Resource Officer were able to quickly get the situation under control, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
How Long Will Gas Prices Continue to Drop in Louisiana?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As you fight the holiday traffic across Lafayette and parts of Acadiana, there is at least one good thing you have noticed while on the roadways: falling gas prices. With the roller coaster ride that gas prices have taken us on in 2022, it's a...
Lafayette Therapist Shares Insight on Dealing With the Holiday Stress
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Christmas time is here and even the weather is starting to cooperate!. What's known as "the most wonderful time of the year" can also be the most stressful and depressing. From the pressures that come with gift-giving to hosting holiday parties to dealing with the loss of a loved one, the holidays can certainly bring on the anxiety and/or the blues for many people.
Would-be Thief Captured By Lafayette Convenience Store Employees
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man attempted to rob a convenience store in town on Monday, but found himself caught - not by police, but by store employees. The suspect in the attempted theft, 40-year-old James Bearb, entered the store on Eraste Landry and went behind the counter, trying to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the store's register. However, he attempted to leave the store when he was noticed.
New Iberia Police Department Sends Sharp Message to ‘Social Media Experts’ After School Lockdowns
The New Iberia Police Department has a message for all the "social media experts" out there. After school was disrupted at NISH earlier this week due to potential threats and lockdowns, the New Iberia Police Department posted a very direct message to the "social media experts" on their official Facebook Page.
How a Bowl of Water in Your Vehicle Can Help You on Gas Mileage
Gas prices have gone down in recent weeks, but with inflation, as is, we are all still looking for ways to save money. Well, here's one hack that the E.P.A. says can help you save on gas while traveling for the holidays. The agency says that if you put a...
Lafayette Apartment Fire Leaves Multiple Families Displaced
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - An apartment fire in Lafayette quickly spread to multiple units before firefighters could get it under control on Sunday. While the fire was put out, four families are now without their homes, and the Red Cross has been called in to help them out. At...
Edwards Handily Wins Election for City Court Judge in Runoff
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - An early and absentee vote advantage led Jules Edwards III to a secure win over Roya Boustany in the December run-off. Edwards received an endorsement from Toby Aguillard early in the runoff, after the latter came in third in the primary election held in November.
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s
If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
Crowley Police Searching for Suspect After Hardware Store Theft
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Crowley Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help after a hardware store theft. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on a surveillance camera at Stime Home Improvement in Crowley, having robbed the store twice. According to Crime...
250 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Vehicle After Police Chase in Louisiana
We are learning more about a police pursuit from a few days ago in Baton Rouge. As we previously reported here, Louisiana State Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10:02 p.m. Thursday. When the pursuit put too many others (citizens and other drivers)...
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
