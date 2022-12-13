ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia

Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?

Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldom cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. If you're hoping for colder weather, much less snow, January is usually your best shot.
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
Preliminary Plans for Brown & Moore ‘Super Parks’ Unveiled as Northside Lafayette Gets Major Investment

Brown and Moore Parks are looking at major upgrades in their future thanks to a "necessary and overdue" investment in northside Lafayette. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory teamed up with Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Director Hollis Conway to unveil renderings of the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.
New Iberia Senior High Locked Down, Weapon Recovered During Incident

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A New Iberia High School was locked down during an incident on campus that led to law enforcement recovering a loaded weapon. At 11:32 a.m., the New Iberia Police Department was called to New Iberia Senior High over an incident on campus. School administrators and the School Resource Officer were able to quickly get the situation under control, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
Lafayette Therapist Shares Insight on Dealing With the Holiday Stress

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Christmas time is here and even the weather is starting to cooperate!. What's known as "the most wonderful time of the year" can also be the most stressful and depressing. From the pressures that come with gift-giving to hosting holiday parties to dealing with the loss of a loved one, the holidays can certainly bring on the anxiety and/or the blues for many people.
Would-be Thief Captured By Lafayette Convenience Store Employees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man attempted to rob a convenience store in town on Monday, but found himself caught - not by police, but by store employees. The suspect in the attempted theft, 40-year-old James Bearb, entered the store on Eraste Landry and went behind the counter, trying to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the store's register. However, he attempted to leave the store when he was noticed.
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s

If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
