105.7 The Hawk

Trenton, NJ man found guilty in August 2020 double homicide

TRENTON — A city resident was convicted this week for a double homicide on Centre Street in August 2020. Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.
TRENTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them located a fugitive wanted for the armed robbery of a check cashing business and several other robberies in the city. They believe is is hiding out somewhere in Bloomfield. The Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé has reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Alexander Tasay-Coquevedo after he was robbed at gunpoint of $10,563 at a check cashing business on November 25, 2022. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Bloomfield Avenue at The post Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home

A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say

CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man headed to prison after trying to set wife’s apartment building on fire

A New Jersey man faces more than a decade in state prison after being convicted of trying to set his wife’s Newark apartment building on fire. Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, was captured on surveillance video pouring motor oil on the exterior wall of the woman’s bedroom before he tried to ignite a fire with a lighter, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds

NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say

TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
TETERBORO, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver

CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
