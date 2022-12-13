ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Pennsylvania woman charged with husband’s 1987 cold case murder

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QyMwN_0jhVUwvk00

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with her husband’s murder in 1987.

Carl Jarvis’ body was discovered on Aug. 10, 1987, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the Pennsylvania State Police per WHTM.

The Perry County District Attorney Lauren Eichelberger said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference, that Judith Jarvis, now 76, was arrested on Tuesday for murder and was denied bail, according to PennLive.

Carl Jarvis’ wife, Judith Jarvis, had reportedly made a domestic dispute call just after midnight. She told troopers that her husband was reportedly breaking things and she was scared. Troopers tried to make contact with Carl Jarvis but were unable to locate him, according to WHTM. He was later found inside a bedroom naked between a bed with the gunshot wound.

According to PennLive, the state police said that no one was at the Jarvis house the evening Carl Jarvis was found dead besides Carl and Judith.

The Perry County Coroner Michael Shalonis determined that Carl Jarvis was shot in the head with a .22-caliber revolver that had a two-inch trigger guard, according to PennLive. That revolver was found at the scene. An affidavit obtained by PennLive said that the bullet went through the back of his head and out the front.

A forensic pathologist examined Carl Jarvis’ body and found that the victim was incapable of voluntary movement after his brain trauma, according to WPMT.

The case went cold and it wasn’t until 2019 that Troopers Kyle Tobin and Trisha Campbell were assigned to the case. They resubmitted the blood evidence from Judith Jarvis’ pajamas in 2020, according to PennLive. Investigators obtained Carl Jarvis’ hair and were able to match his DNA to the blood on Judith Jarvis’ pajamas, state police said, according to PennLive.

According to WHTM, Judith Jarvis claimed the blood on her pajamas was a goose bite.

In 2021, Judith Jarvis was interviewed by troopers and allegedly claimed that the blood on her pajamas was hers, according to WHTM. She also allegedly told them that she did not kill her husband.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Elderly victims lose $7,220 in telephone scam

Lewisburg, Pa. — An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The unknown suspect asked the victims to send money to cover costs associated with their win. The victims sent two checks, one for $5,770 and the other for $1,450. State police are reminding the public to be aware of such phone scams in which the winners are asked to send money.
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession

Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for leading police on 100 mph pursuit

Selinsgrove, Pa. — When state police attempted to pull a man over in Snyder County, he fled and drove in excess of 100 mph in a heavily trafficked area. Caleb Timothy Daniels, 18, was arrested after he led police on a chase around 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Cpl. Kyle Whitford of state police at Selinsgrove says Daniels was traveling north on Route 11 in Selinsgrove going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
CBS Detroit

Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier's family said she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven't been found. In Pennsylvania, Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020. Police say when they interviewed Haulman last winter about those cases, he also confessed to killing Parlier and said where her body might be found. It wasn't clear whether Haulman has a lawyer in Michigan who can comment on the Parlier case. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Michigan later this month.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WBRE

Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WBRE

Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

WOMAN INVOLVED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DRUG BUST DUE IN COURT TODAY

One of the two people charged in a drug bust at a hotel in White township on March 9th of this year will have a preliminary hearing today. 37-year-old Kimberly Ann Caylor faces two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and single counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility and possession of drug paraphernalia for the incident on March 9th of 2022. She along with 51-year-old James Emerson were found at a hotel along Wayne avenue with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, packing materials and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma

The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh.  The post Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy