ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

One dead after shooting in Columbiana County

ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after investigators responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Saturday night. According to a press release from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Bell Road in Elkrun Township late Saturday night, just before midnight. Deputies...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

One taken to hospital after 224 crash in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident at a major intersection in Boardman. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 224 near Market Street just before 8 a.m. OSHP says one person was taken to the hospital...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from hardware stores in Champion and surrounding communities. Nicholas Roberts Jr. pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this morning in Warren Municipal Court. He’s being held without bond.
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, OH
WYTV.com

Man struck by vehicle dies in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Sharon Thursday. According to his obituary, Donald Sebastian died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was hit by a vehicle on his way to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon.
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

YPD officer loses his appeal on mask conviction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer who appealed a contempt charge and 10-day jail sentence for not wearing a mask in court has lost his appeal. Thomas Wisener was sentenced last March after he refused to wear a mask in court Feb. 23 when he was to testify as a witness.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game. Christopher Wilkinson, 33, is charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic. A bench warrant was issued early in November after Wilkinson failed to appear in municipal...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2 from New York accused in local bank fraud scheme

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde theft scheme, a man and woman from New York are accused of taking thousands of dollars from local banks. According to an indictment filed in federal court in Youngstown, Rodney Martin, of Bronx, New York, and Bonne Cabrera, of New York, New York conspired with another “unindicted co-conspirator” to make withdrawals from Farmers Bank, Middlefield Bank and 717 Credit Union between September and October 2022 for about $60,000 until they were caught.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
WYTV.com

After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina. For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy