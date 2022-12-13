Read full article on original website
One dead after shooting in Columbiana County
ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after investigators responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Saturday night. According to a press release from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Bell Road in Elkrun Township late Saturday night, just before midnight. Deputies...
Man with pepperoni roll arrested after chasing employees at gas station: report
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested, pepperoni roll in hand, after reports that he was chasing employees at a local gas station. According to a police report, police were dispatched to the Niles GetGo for reports of Gabriel Morris, 29, chasing employees around. When police arrived, Morris...
Pedestrian killed in I-77 crash in Summit County
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.
One taken to hospital after 224 crash in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident at a major intersection in Boardman. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 224 near Market Street just before 8 a.m. OSHP says one person was taken to the hospital...
Man indicted on third federal drug charge after traffic stop in Trumbull County
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who has been convicted twice in federal court on drug charges now faces an indictment in a third drug case. A grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio Thursday indicted Patrick Omeara, 55, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police: Video released in shooting that killed Girard man at Sheetz in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Video has been released by the Columbus Police Department of the shooting that killed Girard man Kevin Sobnosky on October 30 in a Columbus Sheetz parking lot. Video shows a suspect in a white hoodie getting into a black vehicle that then backs out and drives past...
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from hardware stores in Champion and surrounding communities. Nicholas Roberts Jr. pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this morning in Warren Municipal Court. He’s being held without bond.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Man struck by vehicle dies in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Sharon Thursday. According to his obituary, Donald Sebastian died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was hit by a vehicle on his way to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon.
Man fleeing domestic violence incident dies in crash, other driver killed as well
WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A crash in Monroe County and ended up killing two people Thursday stemmed from a domestic violence incident and a pursuit by law enforcement agencies. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 2:57 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies...
Crash closes Route 46 in Trumbull County
Ohio State Highway Patrol was first called to a three vehicle crash on Route 46 near Squires Lane shortly before 8 a.m.
YPD officer loses his appeal on mask conviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer who appealed a contempt charge and 10-day jail sentence for not wearing a mask in court has lost his appeal. Thomas Wisener was sentenced last March after he refused to wear a mask in court Feb. 23 when he was to testify as a witness.
Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game. Christopher Wilkinson, 33, is charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic. A bench warrant was issued early in November after Wilkinson failed to appear in municipal...
Akron woman driving motorcycle killed in Springfield Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol says
AKRON, Ohio — Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took the life of an Akron woman on Tuesday in Springfield Township. According to a release from the OSHP, the crash happened at the intersection of Krumroy Road and Sypher Road at...
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she’s entitled to under Ohio law, the state’s highest court ruled Friday. In a 4-3 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by […]
2 from New York accused in local bank fraud scheme
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde theft scheme, a man and woman from New York are accused of taking thousands of dollars from local banks. According to an indictment filed in federal court in Youngstown, Rodney Martin, of Bronx, New York, and Bonne Cabrera, of New York, New York conspired with another “unindicted co-conspirator” to make withdrawals from Farmers Bank, Middlefield Bank and 717 Credit Union between September and October 2022 for about $60,000 until they were caught.
Crews on scene for reignited house fire on Youngstown’s South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on the South Side of Youngstown that reignited. It happened on the 400 block of West Marion Avenue. According to a neighbor, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Injuries are unknown at this time. The...
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina. For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with...
‘I killed them’: Man confesses to killing two people
“I went to people that I knew, and I killed them.”
