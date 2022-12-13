Read full article on original website
Sacramento Sheriff's deputies arrest roommate in deadly house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of killing his own roommate in house fire that left two other people injured early Sunday morning in unincorporated Sacramento. A man was found dead and three people were rescued from the home on...
KCRA.com
Roommate arrested in connection to death after house fire in Sacramento County, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 61-year-old was arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in connection to a suspicious death after a house fire in Sacramento County on Sunday morning. Tyrone Gregory is identified as the suspect who deputies arrested on Sunday, he faces voluntary manslaughter charges. The sheriff's office...
Stockton Police investigating Saturday evenings shootings; no suspects at this time
STOCKTON — Stockton Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday evening. There are no suspects at this time.In the first, a 22-year-old woman was walking on the 600 block of East Hammer Lane around 7:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to a police report.She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound.Around the same time, a 37-year-old man was driving on the 500 block of West Acacia Street when he was shot. He transported himself to an area hospital for a non life-threatening gun shot wound, police said.Both shootings remain under investigation.
Couple carjacked at gunpoint by adult, juvenile suspects at McDonald's, Sacramento Sheriff's Office says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A juvenile and an adult man allegedly carjacked a couple as they were leaving a Sacramento McDonald's Friday night. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the suspects approached couple armed with handguns as they were walking out of the McDonald's on Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight.
Man dies after being hit by an object; Stockton Police arrest suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of hitting and killing a man with an object Friday evening. The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Oak Street around 5:49 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department.
2 hurt in separate Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two Saturday night shootings just minutes apart from each other in Stockton left two people injured and investigators working to identify suspects. The first shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Hammer Lane. Officers say a 22-year-old woman as walking in the area when she was shot.
Uber driver assaulted by six people in his vehicle in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday an Uber driver was assaulted by six people who were in his vehicle in the 3900 block of Douglas Boulevard, according to the Roseville Police Department. The police department said that when officers arrived on the scene they searched the area, however, were unable to locate any suspects. The […]
KCRA.com
Stockton man arrested and charged with murder, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Stockton on Friday, police said. Authorities responded to a report on Friday at 5:49 p.m. that a man was suffering from blunt-force trauma in the 1200 block of West Oak Street in Stockton.
Police find man with multiple gunshot wounds in Suisun City
(KTXL) — The Suisun Police Department is looking for information about a shooting on Thursday that claimed the life of one man. At 9:50 p.m., officers arrived to a residence in the 1200 block of Potrero Circle, in eastern Suisun City, where they found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After life-saving measures […]
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
37-year-old man killed in Suisun City shooting
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Suisun City on Thursday night, the city’s police department said. Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Portero Circle at about 9:50 p.m. They found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Suisun City officers attempted life-saving measures, and he was sent […]
CBS News
Teen arrested in connection with Vacaville shooting
Vacaville police arrested a teen accused of shooting another teen. Police arrested the suspect Wednesday in Stockton.
Police investigating deadly shooting in Suisun City
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. According to a news release, it happened around 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of Potrero Circle. Upon arrival police found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken...
KCRA.com
Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident occurred in South Sacramento on Saturday morning involving a car and a bicyclist. CHP said in a release that a Mazda hit a man on his bike on Highway 99, just north of Mack Road. The driver...
Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
Roseville Uber driver attacked by six passengers
ROSEVILLE -- Police have opened an investigation after six passengers attacked an Uber driver on Dec. 17.Officers say that the assault took place at around 6:15 p.m. near Douglas Boulevard.All of the drivers took off from the scene, but fortunately, the driver was treated at the scene. Police provided no description of the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
Bicyclist hit and killed by driver on Power Inn Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a 54-year-old Sacramento bicyclist was killed in a crash with a car Thursday night. According to an incident report, it happened just before 5:30 p.m. on southbound Power Inn Road, south of Elsie Avenue. CHP says the driver, an...
CBS News
Stockton police apologize to woman believed to be victim of Stockton serial killer
Natasha Latour says she was shot in April of 2021 -by suspect Wesley Brownlee. According to the Stockton Record, police quietly apologized to Latour before a vigil back in October for failing to conduct a follow-up investigation. Brownlee is suspected of killing six men in Stockton and Oakland. We have reached out to the Stockton Police Department for comment but have not yet heard back.
Record-Courier
Casino worker allegedly slashed by drunken man
A casino worker was allegedly slashed by a drunken man early Monday morning in Stateline. Sacramento resident Carlos Isaias Marroquin, 44, reportedly slashed the worker three times with a knife before the worker was able to escape. According to the sheriff’s report, two casino workers were sitting in a booth...
ABC10
