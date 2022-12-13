Orange County schools ranks in top 10 largest school districts in the US
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is once again listed as the eighth-largest school district for the 2022-2023 school year.
Based on the official count from October, OCPS reported 208,788 students.
That is the highest number of students since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the district reported 212,401 students for the 2019-2020 school year.
With over 24,000 employees and 210 schools, Orange County is the fourth-largest school district in Florida behind Dade, Broward and Hillsborough counties.
