ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County schools ranks in top 10 largest school districts in the US

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUZbj_0jhVUnER00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is once again listed as the eighth-largest school district for the 2022-2023 school year.

Based on the official count from October, OCPS reported 208,788 students.

That is the highest number of students since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the district reported 212,401 students for the 2019-2020 school year.

With over 24,000 employees and 210 schools, Orange County is the fourth-largest school district in Florida behind Dade, Broward and Hillsborough counties.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

After Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Ricans fled to Florida. Then Ian happened

When Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida last fall, Milly Santiago already knew what it was like to lose everything to a hurricane, to leave your home, to start over. For her, that was the outcome of Hurricane Maria, which struck her native Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing thousands of residents and leaving the main island without power for nearly a year.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Unlike snow, cold Christmas' are not uncommon for Central Florida

You probably heard the buzz, this Christmas could be a frigid one for most of the country!. The Climate Prediction Center temperature outlooks, and the weather forecast models project that an arctic blast will grip most of the nation for this year’s holiday. The temperature outlooks are calling for...
ORLANDO, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

4 hurt after truck crashes into Orlando bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a big cleanup effort underway after a truck crashed into an Orlando bar. The truck slammed through the concrete wall of the Hideaway Bar at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said they are investigating the incident as a possible DUI crash. According to police...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
125K+
Followers
144K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy