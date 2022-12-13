ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Sunrise Beach Fire ask for help in tracking down thieves

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake-area fire department Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District is asking for help tracking down the people or person who burglarized one of its stations. Sunrise Beach Fire posted on Facebook saying Station 4 on State Road F was broken into. According to the post, a radio,...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Mizzou women’s basketball can’t secure Braggin’ Right against Illinois

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team got down early against Illinois and couldn't make a come back happen falling in the Braggin' Rights matchup 76-66. In the first timeout of the game, the Tigers already trailed by eight and that lead was hard to diminish with the Illini shooting over 55% from the field and 45% from the three-point line.
COLUMBIA, MO
Mizzou hires new volleyball coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois announced that the MU volleyball team has a new leader on Sunday night. Former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan will take the reins in Columbia. Sullivan and Reed-Francois are no strangers. The two met when Reed-Francois served as the UNLV Athletics Director,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Some leave, others ready to fight ahead of Gasparilla Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team is one week out from playing Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, and the team is preparing to have some different lineups in Tampa. With many players entering the transfer portal and others declaring for the NFL Draft, wide receiver Barrett Banister has...
COLUMBIA, MO

