COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team got down early against Illinois and couldn't make a come back happen falling in the Braggin' Rights matchup 76-66. In the first timeout of the game, the Tigers already trailed by eight and that lead was hard to diminish with the Illini shooting over 55% from the field and 45% from the three-point line.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO