The Washington Commanders weren’t happy after several calls went against them in the waning moments of their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. The Commanders fell victim of not one, but two questionable calls on Sunday night in an eventual loss to the Giants. With the defeat, Washington fell to the No. 7 slot in the NFC Playoff picture, and how hold just a narrow advantage over the likes of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO