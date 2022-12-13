ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt becomes latest star to comment on NFL's random drug tests

Watt had one of his best games of the season during the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, finishing with season highs in solo tackles (four), tackles for loss (three), quarterback hits (three), and sacks (3.0) while recording his first forced fumble of the campaign as well. Watt played a season-high 84% of the defensive snaps and it was perhaps his best performance statistically since he joined Arizona ahead of the 2021 season.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Are these the final 3 games for these 3 players?

Will the final three games of the season be the final three games in a Miami Dolphins uniform for these three players?. The 2022 regular season is coming to a close for the NFL and the Miami Dolphins. The team still has high aspirations of making the playoffs and competing deep into January, but there are future-related things to think about as we enter the final three games of the year.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15

Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
FanSided

Ron Rivera, Commanders players blast terrible officiating after SNF loss

The Washington Commanders weren’t happy after several calls went against them in the waning moments of their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. The Commanders fell victim of not one, but two questionable calls on Sunday night in an eventual loss to the Giants. With the defeat, Washington fell to the No. 7 slot in the NFC Playoff picture, and how hold just a narrow advantage over the likes of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

College Football Playoff quarterback makes NFL decision

As the TCU Horned Frogs begin preparation for the College Football Playoff, star quarterback Max Duggan has already made it clear that this will be his last ride with the team. In a social media post on Monday afternoon, Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan announced that he will declare for the NFL Draft following the Read more... The post College Football Playoff quarterback makes NFL decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted

History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Everything Bill Belichick said about insane Patriots last-second defeat

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pointed to “too many mistakes” to explain New England’s jaw-dropping loss to the Raiders on the final play. No one could have predicted how the Patriots would lose to the Raiders on Sunday. But you could have predicted how Bill Belichick would react to the loss.
FanSided

College basketball Week 7 predictions for every Top 25 game

The holidays mean a shorter week of action in college basketball. Here’s who will win each Top 25 game in Week 7 of the season. Week 6 was a heavyweight one in terms of college basketball action as many of the top non-conference games left on the schedule took place, with many coming on Saturday afternoon. The Saturday before Christmas is usually a high point of the college basketball season, which makes sense since the week prior to the holiday is usually a slower one in the sport.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

