Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Baltimore on Saturday. The Ravens are 9-4. The Browns are 5-8. 1. At his Thursday press conference, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was asked about facing a no-huddle offense: “We prepare for no huddle all the time. It’s tough to defend it. It’s a challenging thing, and all of a sudden the tempo changes, the plays change and they find something. Any offense is always looking for something to spark them, and sometimes it can be a change of tempo.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO