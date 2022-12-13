ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Winners and losers from the Browns’ 13-3 win over the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defeated the Ravens, 13-3, on Saturday, but that’s just the scoreboard. Baby steps is the name of each game for Watson, and with only three games to go this season, it’s unlikely we’ll see a performance showing why he’s worth his $230 million contract. Still, his performance Saturday gave him his first home win in his FirstEnergy Stadium debut and a hope that he can fit in well Kevin Stefanski’s offense.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Joe Burrow find Tee Higgins for the Bengals first touchdown vs. the Bucs

TAMPA BAY, Florida -- The Bengals are closing in on the Bucs in the third quarter after struggling to get anything going in the first half. Evan McPherson was responsible for the Bengals’ first six points. Then Tre Flowers intercepted Tom Brady to give the Bengals their best field position of the day. Seven plays and 31 yards later Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins streaking across the back of the end zone for a TD.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 15 ATS Picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL fans can be forgiven for thinking the Minnesota Vikings’ epic, record-setting, 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts was the culmination...
Cleveland.com

Browns finally found the complementary football they’ve been seeking all season to beat the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finally got something they’ve been looking for all season long in Saturday night’s 13-3 win over the Ravens: complementary football. The phrase is coachspeak to be sure, but it’s also something that can turn a game, all three phases working in harmony, especially on an ugly night at FirstEnergy Stadium when points were hard to come by and the Browns had little left to play for after their loss to Cincinnati six days ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Something different for Deshaun Watson? What’s up with Browns secondary? – Terry Pluto Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Baltimore on Saturday. The Ravens are 9-4. The Browns are 5-8. 1. At his Thursday press conference, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was asked about facing a no-huddle offense: “We prepare for no huddle all the time. It’s tough to defend it. It’s a challenging thing, and all of a sudden the tempo changes, the plays change and they find something. Any offense is always looking for something to spark them, and sometimes it can be a change of tempo.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Sure is fun to come back and beat the GOAT’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Bucs

TAMPA, Florida-- After getting out the gate slowly against the Bucs, Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense rattled off 34 consecutive points to earn their eighth win in nine games and their sixth straight victory. They also stayed undefeated against the NFC South with the 34-23 win, as Burrow became the first Bengals quarterback with multiple 30-touchdown seasons.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy