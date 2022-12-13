Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways

Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson after beating Ravens: ‘It’s definitely a small glimpse of what we’re going to do in the future’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After taking a knee three times to end the Browns’ 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Deshaun Watson turned toward the Dawg Pound, let out two booming screams of joy and pumped his fists to the crowd. “It was a lot,” he said after the game....
Browns vs. Ravens: Picks for Saturday’s Week 15 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Ravens will meet for the second time this season. They will play in front of a national TV audience at FirstEnergy Stadium in Deshaun Watson’s first home game. The Browns, while not mathematically eliminated at 5-8, are all but out of the playoff...
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard ruled out vs. Buccaneers: Updated
TAMPA, Florida — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has been ruled out early in the third quarter against the Buccaneers after suffering a left calf injury in the first half. He was initially listed as questionable to return late in the second quarter while trailing 10-0. Hubbard’s injury comes...
JR Smith gets rousing ovation during Cavaliers game, says he sees some similarities with 2016 title team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith -- a beloved piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team -- booked a late-night flight back home. His original plan was to come to Cleveland for the day and attend the Browns-Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, getting a special invite to fire up the crowd as the honorary Dawg Pound captain.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch live for free Saturday (12/17/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec....
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 13-3 win over the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defeated the Ravens, 13-3, on Saturday, but that’s just the scoreboard. Baby steps is the name of each game for Watson, and with only three games to go this season, it’s unlikely we’ll see a performance showing why he’s worth his $230 million contract. Still, his performance Saturday gave him his first home win in his FirstEnergy Stadium debut and a hope that he can fit in well Kevin Stefanski’s offense.
Sam Hubbard expected to miss multiple games with calf injury: Reports
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals could be without their top two pass rushers until the playoffs. Starting defensive end Sam Hubbard could “miss a few weeks” with the left calf injury he suffered in a 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and other Browns talk about their rematch with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Greg Newsome II and other Browns break down their matchup Saturday with the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns are pretty much in the spoiler role now, with a chance to beat the 9-4 Ravens and knock them out of first place in the AFC North.
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch live for free Saturday night (12/17/22)
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game on Dec. 11,...
Watch Joe Burrow find Tee Higgins for the Bengals first touchdown vs. the Bucs
TAMPA BAY, Florida -- The Bengals are closing in on the Bucs in the third quarter after struggling to get anything going in the first half. Evan McPherson was responsible for the Bengals’ first six points. Then Tre Flowers intercepted Tom Brady to give the Bengals their best field position of the day. Seven plays and 31 yards later Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins streaking across the back of the end zone for a TD.
NFL Week 15 ATS Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL fans can be forgiven for thinking the Minnesota Vikings’ epic, record-setting, 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts was the culmination...
Bengals rally from 17 points down to topple Tom Brady and the Bucs, 34-23, move into AFC North lead
TAMPA, Florida — By the time the Bengals had created their fifth straight turnover in the second half Sunday, there was a sense of inevitability that took over Raymond James Stadium. The disastrous first half didn’t matter. Nor did the mistakes and mental errors that cost them so much...
Lamar Jackson’s absence exposes Ravens supporting cast in loss to Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t ask John Harbaugh about missing his quarterback. Yes, Harbaugh’s Ravens have only scored two offensive touchdowns in Lamar Jackson’s absence the last three weeks. And sure, Baltimore managed just 138 passing yards during Saturday’s 13-3 loss to the Browns. But in...
Browns finally found the complementary football they’ve been seeking all season to beat the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finally got something they’ve been looking for all season long in Saturday night’s 13-3 win over the Ravens: complementary football. The phrase is coachspeak to be sure, but it’s also something that can turn a game, all three phases working in harmony, especially on an ugly night at FirstEnergy Stadium when points were hard to come by and the Browns had little left to play for after their loss to Cincinnati six days ago.
Something different for Deshaun Watson? What’s up with Browns secondary? – Terry Pluto Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Baltimore on Saturday. The Ravens are 9-4. The Browns are 5-8. 1. At his Thursday press conference, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was asked about facing a no-huddle offense: “We prepare for no huddle all the time. It’s tough to defend it. It’s a challenging thing, and all of a sudden the tempo changes, the plays change and they find something. Any offense is always looking for something to spark them, and sometimes it can be a change of tempo.”
Browns took advantage of an NFL rarity in win over Ravens: Justin Tucker missed kicks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every time Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer sees Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, he does the same thing. “I just kind of just bow and say, ‘Mr. Future Hall of Famer,’” Priefer said this week, “because I just have so much respect for him.”
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow tops the list of sports hero baby names among Ohio parents
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Ohio parents say that Joe Burrow tops the list of sports stars they want to name their children after, according to a recent poll. The study was conducted by, BounsFinder, an online casino review portal. BonusFinder gathered votes from over 1,000 Ohio residents, who shared their thoughts on...
Our favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson headed into his first game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the Ravens wanting to do something special for Browns fans, and he and his teammates delivered. Playing the role of spoiler, the Browns beat the Ravens 13-3 to improve to 6-8 and keep their...
Why this is exactly the type of win the Bengals needed against Tampa Bay: Strictly Stripes Podcast
TAMPA, Florida - A win is a win. No, that was not the prettiest win the Cincinnati Bengals had against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening. That’s certainly not how the Bengals thought that game would go from the first snap. Down 17-0 to the one of the...
‘Sure is fun to come back and beat the GOAT’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Bucs
TAMPA, Florida-- After getting out the gate slowly against the Bucs, Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense rattled off 34 consecutive points to earn their eighth win in nine games and their sixth straight victory. They also stayed undefeated against the NFC South with the 34-23 win, as Burrow became the first Bengals quarterback with multiple 30-touchdown seasons.
