Fresno hospital receives grade “A” for patient safety

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno obtained a high score on the hospital list of patient safety in the United States, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California officials announced on Tuesday.

The Leapfrog Group gave an “A” to the hospital among nearly 3,000 medical centers throughout the United States on its biannual Hospital Safety Grades Report.

During the evaluation aspects like patient injuries, medical and medication errors, and infections were taken into account to grade the hospitals.

“We make every effort to ensure that our patients, visitors and staff find safety and comfort throughout our facilities.” Phyllis Stark, chief operating officer and chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente, Fresno.

In fall 2022, 17 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California received “A” grades including Fremont, Fresno, Manteca, Modesto, Oakland, Redwood City, Richmond, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, San Rafael, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South San Francisco, Vacaville, and Vallejo.

