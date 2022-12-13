Read full article on original website
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts fast-track job fair
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just one month, all bets are on the table at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Before the doors open, casino executives wanted to hold one more job fair to fill about 200 positions. “I’m hoping that I’m a fit in the job that I pursue,” said...
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
Redevelopment of Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center raises concerns
Plans are in the works to rezone and redevelop the Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center, and the proposal is getting pushback from some Virginia Beach residents.
WTKR
Black BRAND’s B-Force Accelerator celebrated 31 Black business owners with luncheon, resource fair
NORFOLK, Va. — Black BRAND’s B-Force Accelerator celebrated Tuesday 31 Black business owners who completed a 12-week cohort focussing on business acceleration through capital access. They say more than 1,000 hours of technical assistance were provided. To celebrate, there was a Landing Ceremony Luncheon (graduation) and Connecting Flights...
13newsnow.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth holds job fair to fill hundreds of positions ahead of January opening
The job fair Thursday at the Holiday Inn in Virginia Beach is runs until 6 p.m. The Casino aims to fill about 200 security, hospitality, food and beverage positions.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News/Williamsburg Airport Still International Even With Name Change
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport wants the people who use its services to know that despite a minor name change, it is still an international airport. “We embarked on a strategic communication effort about three years ago,” said Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport. “We picked a consultant, talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and did all the things one would normally do. One of the topics that came up is that the name is a mouthful.”
'Satan Club' safety assessment still pending; first meeting to be on Jan. 19
January 19, 2023. That's the date the After School Satan Club plans to launch at a Chesapeake school, the club's campaign director said in a statement on Thursday.
VBPD implements new system to streamline ticketing
Virginia Beach Police Department implements new electronic system to streamline ticketing and improve turn-around time
WAVY News 10
Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises more money for natural resources
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A magnificent new park in Franklin is a new place to enjoy nature in our area. The Blackwater Park is 200 acres and will soon be growing by another 96 acres in donated land. WAVY was the only media organization at Tuesday’s opening event, which...
Missing senior citizen located and saved by Virginia Beach Helicopter Unit
Because of helicopter's technology, the aviation unit thinks that equipment used was not only time saving but lifesaving.
WAVY News 10
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
WAVY News 10
Hall/MileOne Autogroup donates $20K to foodbank
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hall/MileOne Autogroup will donate $20,000 and deliver truckloads of food Tuesday to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to help it provide food for families during the holidays. Company representatives will hold a food weigh-in following a food drive held at...
Tide Light Rail unable to provide service in certain areas of Norfolk
HRT tweeted Wednesday morning that the light rail service is not able to get through City Hall/Monticello Station due to flooding and possible road damage.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub. Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for Legacy Lounge on E. Plume Street, confirmed the news to WAVY on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Council denies nightclub permit for Granby St. business
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has denied a request from a Granby Street business seeking to renew its permit to operate as a nightclub. Council voted Tuesday night against the new conditional use permit for Caior Bistro & Social, a Black-owned business located at 727 Granby Street in the NEON District.
'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
WAVY News 10
Unbreakable spirit: Newport News teacher breaking barriers in her classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News teacher is playing a vital role in her own community, helping to shape the next generation of children. But not only is she doing that, she’s also sharing her unbreakable spirit. In a classroom full of eager, energetic first graders,...
Virginia Beach City Council to vote on signs to discourage panhandling
City Council member Sabrina Wooten has requested her colleagues approve the ordinance. "This ordinance won't fix everything, but it's a start," Wooten said during an October meeting.
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
