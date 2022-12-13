ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts fast-track job fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just one month, all bets are on the table at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Before the doors open, casino executives wanted to hold one more job fair to fill about 200 positions. “I’m hoping that I’m a fit in the job that I pursue,” said...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News/Williamsburg Airport Still International Even With Name Change

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport wants the people who use its services to know that despite a minor name change, it is still an international airport. “We embarked on a strategic communication effort about three years ago,” said Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport. “We picked a consultant, talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and did all the things one would normally do. One of the topics that came up is that the name is a mouthful.”
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hall/MileOne Autogroup donates $20K to foodbank

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hall/MileOne Autogroup will donate $20,000 and deliver truckloads of food Tuesday to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to help it provide food for families during the holidays. Company representatives will hold a food weigh-in following a food drive held at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Council denies nightclub permit for Granby St. business

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has denied a request from a Granby Street business seeking to renew its permit to operate as a nightclub. Council voted Tuesday night against the new conditional use permit for Caior Bistro & Social, a Black-owned business located at 727 Granby Street in the NEON District.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system

With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.  Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

