Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me

Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
More On Miro's AEW Absence

Miro has barely wrestled at all in 2022, but its not due to injury or lack of wanting to. After Miro's absences, many fans have wondered where he's been. After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we're told that creative simply hasn't been presented for him and agreed upon. We've heard that there were productive meetings around the time of the original reports,
Ricky Starks Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Promo On 12/7 AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks reveals Tony Khan's reaction to his promo from the December 7 edition of Dynamite. Although he did end up on the losing side of his AEW World Championship match against MJF on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Ricky Starks was able to gain a ton of fanfare as a result of the passionate promos that he cut in the weeks leading up to the match.
Cody Rhodes Among Talent At WWE 2K Commercial Shoot

The American Nightmare isn't back quite yet, but WWE is planning for it. Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery and left him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he's still getting some work done, specifically to promote WWE 2K.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Report: WWE Pulled D-Von Dudley From Tribute To The Extreme Show

WWE reportedly forced changes to ECW tribute event. Battleground Championship Wrestling held its Tribute To The Extreme event on December 17 at the 2300 Arena, paying tribute to Extreme Championship Wrestling. Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was in action, taking on Matt Cardona. D-Von Dudley was advertised as being in the corner of Bully's, but was noticeably absent.
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline

One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
AEW Fight Forever To Be Single Release With Updates

AEW Fight Forever doesn't necessarily have a release date at this moment, but we have learned about some plans for the game in the future. Evil Uno has worked closely with the game, and spoke with Fightful at Wrestlecade about what he could reveal. While it's been rumored and speculated in the past, Uno said that he is of the belief that the AEW Fight Forever game will be a single release that will constantly evolve over time. This is instead of an annual or recurring release that would require the purchase of a new game for each edition. He even said that the "Fight Forever" name plays into that.
Betting Odds For Several Championship Matches At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom. Will Ospreay (c) -300 (1/3) Kazuchika Okada -400 (1/4) NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Final Winner. Zack Sabre Jr. -180 (5/9) Taiji Ishimori (c) -150 (2/3) El Desperado +250 (5/2) Hiromu Takahashi +250 (5/2) Master Wato +650 (13/2) Fans can see the full card for the...
Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW

Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary

Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
Jack Gallagher Gets TKO'd In Pro MMA Debut

Jack Gallagher didn't do so well in his pro MMA debut. Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) made his pro MMA debut for Full Contact Contender at FCC 32 taking on Marlon Jones. Jones made short work of Gallagher finishing him just over a minute into the first round with strikes. Gallagher was rocked and stumbled to the mat with the referee jumping in before Jones could pounce on him.
Jake Roberts Talks His Current Standing In AEW, Says The Company Will Start Visiting Hospitals Soon

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts talks his current status in AEW. Since signing with the company back in 2020, Jake Roberts has been on and off of AEW programming on numerous occasions, mostly due to health complications. Furthermore, Lance Archer, who Roberts manages, has also been absent from AEW for portions of the year due to working frequent dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Dolph Ziggler: My Goal Is To Have The Business Be Better Because I Was Involved

Dolph Ziggler wants to leave the business better than when he entered. Ziggler has been in for nearly two decades and has accomplished nearly all there is to accomplish in the company. Ziggler has been on and off television throughout 2022, but has won the NXT Championship and feuded with Austin Theory when he has been on television.
Billie Starkz Makes AEW Debut At 12/17 AEW Dark Taping

Billie Starkz is continuing to make moves in the wrestling world. Billie Starkz is a beloved regular to fans of GCW. However, the wrestling world at large is rapidly becoming more familiar with Starkz as she continues to make moves in her career. At only 18 years of age, Starkz has already wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan and is slated to make her MLW debut on January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder.
ORLANDO, FL
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5

A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
