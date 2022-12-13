Read full article on original website
david jones
4d ago
the shows so lame every week it's the usos vs the street profits or another same tag team they win cause they have 5 guys outside too help same people wrestle every week wit same results the storyline n writing is horrible n so predictable its not watchable same Ole same Ole I tell you the Winner every match before show airs
robert tisei
5d ago
the spear was not intentional plus lashley had won but the ref fell out of thd ring or lashley would have won
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
PWMania
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world abuzz after John Cena’s huge announcement
The wrestling world is on fire after WWE legend John Cena announced his return to the ring. Cena is coming back to end the year 2022 on a high note. The iconic 16-time World Champion has wrestled at least once every year dating back to his rookie year in 2002. That stretch was about to end, but he just ensured his legions of fans he’d step in the ring to keep the stretch going.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
stillrealtous.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Plans For Her Retirement
Business has certainly picked up for Liv Morgan over the last few years as she was able to ride a wave of fan support to a Money in the Bank cash in which led to her becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion. Morgan has upped her stock in the WWE women’s division, but we all know that every wrestler has to hang up the boots at some point.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Leaving WWE For Japan
After months of uncertainty, the path for Sasha Banks' return to professional wrestling is now clear. As her departure from WWE reportedly took place "months ago," the multi-time champion will resume wrestling-related bookings after January 1, with a major debut already slated to occur in New Japan Pro Wrestling. On January 4, "The Boss" will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fueling the likelihood that Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — will take on the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano, as the subsequent title defense will take place within the United States. With the recent reported confirmation of Banks leaving WWE, Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on her big move.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Spotted With Current AEW Star
CM Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming in months, but he’s still a hot topic as people in the wrestling world are wondering what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion. During his time in All Elite Wrestling it seems that CM Punk bonded with Dax...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
wrestlinginc.com
Another WWE NXT Star Set To Appear On Main Event
The October 6 episode of "WWE Main Event" kickstarted a streak of weekly showcases of "WWE NXT" talent competing against main roster talent. While it was not ultra-rare for "NXT" talent to appear on the show in the past, it hadn't been a weekly occurrence. On the most recent episode of "Main Event," Briana Ray (better known as Kylie Rae) was defeated by Dana Brooke, while "WWE Raw's" Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali teamed up to defeat "NXT's" Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in tag team action. The streak of "NXT" talent competing on "Main Event will seemingly continue, as PWInsider reports that "NXT's" Andre Chase will be competing on "Main Event" tonight. While his opponent is currently unknown, the opportunity for the leader of Chase U is a big one.
wrestlinginc.com
Speaking Out Offender And Former WWE 205 Live Star Knocked Out In Pro MMA Debut
While the Speaking Out movement of 2020 successfully removed several wrestlers from high-profile positions in notable promotions, several talents that were accused, including Marty Scurll and Travis Banks, have continued to find work in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Europe, and so on. Meanwhile, others, like former WWE star Jack Gallagher, have looked to other avenues, such as MMA and Bare Knuckle Fighting, to stay in the limelight.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Masters Teases Return At Upcoming WWE PLE
Chris Masters has not wrestled for WWE since he was released in 2011, but it's possible that may change early next year. In January, the Royal Rumble rolls around and has traditionally been a perfect opportunity for WWE Superstars from the past to make surprise entries into the famed match. In last year's Royal Rumble alone, Shane McMahon, who hadn't been around WWE in a minute, showed up. However, over the years, we've seen a number of WWE throwbacks join the mix for a one-shot on this particular night.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Comments On Potential Future Plans With AEW
When Jake 'The Snake' Roberts first debuted in AEW he was met with a thunderous reaction. His tenure saw him used in a managerial position, working alongside Lance Archer. However, Roberts hasn't been seen on television in some time, with his booking having been hit and miss due to health implications and creative decisions.
wrestlinginc.com
What The ROH Situation Says About The State Of Wrestling TV
AEW owner Tony Khan recently acknowledged that he has been including Ring of Honor titles and talent on "Dynamite" and "Rampage" because he has not been able to secure either a streaming or broadcast television deal for ROH. In a Wrestling Observer Radio discussion, Dave Metzler pointed out that the absence of an ROH-exclusive show on the air is a reflection of the overall state of today's broadcasting world.
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting 12-Person Tag Team Match Set For AEW Dark: Elevation
A blockbuster 12-person tag team match, which could be one of the most unusual matches to be put together on AEW programming, is penciled in for tonight's episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." As revealed on AEW's Twitter account, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Private Party's Isiah Kassidy, Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight, and Konosuke Takeshita will face The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay) and The Wingmen ("Pretty" Peter Avalon, Cesar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth). The bout, which is set to air this evening on AEW's YouTube channel, was filmed during last week's "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" tapings at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
wrestlinginc.com
NXT Announcer Comments On WWE Firing Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose is the talk of WWE at the moment — though unfortunately, not for the best of reasons. On Tuesday night, her 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion came to an abrupt end, and before she even had a moment to catch her breath, WWE released her the following morning due to the content being posted on her FanTime page. And while Rose appears to be taking this all in stride, there are plenty of opinions floating around, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current "NXT" announcer Booker T shared his on the "Hall of Fame" podcast.
wrestlinginc.com
Ethan Page Announces New Venture
While Ethan Page's AEW activities have lately focused on irritating Matt Hardy, the Canadian wrestler's focus outside of the ring has been the pursuit of rare and off-beat toys. Page has shared this passion via his "Toy Hunts" series on YouTube, and he has now taken things to a new level via an Instagram video where he offered "one of the biggest announcements of my professional career."
