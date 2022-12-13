The October 6 episode of "WWE Main Event" kickstarted a streak of weekly showcases of "WWE NXT" talent competing against main roster talent. While it was not ultra-rare for "NXT" talent to appear on the show in the past, it hadn't been a weekly occurrence. On the most recent episode of "Main Event," Briana Ray (better known as Kylie Rae) was defeated by Dana Brooke, while "WWE Raw's" Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali teamed up to defeat "NXT's" Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in tag team action. The streak of "NXT" talent competing on "Main Event will seemingly continue, as PWInsider reports that "NXT's" Andre Chase will be competing on "Main Event" tonight. While his opponent is currently unknown, the opportunity for the leader of Chase U is a big one.

33 MINUTES AGO