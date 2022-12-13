Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
rew-online.com
Sale of hotel along Hudson River in Jersey City closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
Rent control extended in Bayonne
Bayonne has extended rent control of certain units for another year. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting extending rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. Rent control watered down by council in 2011. Rent control limits increases to the cost of living increase...
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126
These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a gallon of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
Paterson, NJ ranks high as a best city in America for cookie lovers
Face it: we are bombarded with the smell of an oven-baked cookie probably on an average of once a week. Lawn Love went on a cookie mission to find cities across America that had easy access to fresh cookies, other than a few steps from your oven. It doesn’t matter...
jerseydigs.com
80 Journal Square Tower Adds Affordable Housing, Heads to Planning Board
A proposed high-rise in Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhood has gotten taller and added units for those with moderate incomes as it hopes to win approval from local officials. Jersey City’s planning board is slated to hear an application that would dramatically expand a one-story building at 80 Journal Square....
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council passes special resolution to investigate rent control enforcement after many protests
The Jersey City Council heard more protests from Portside Towers residents over steep rent increases and passed a special resolution to have a closed session hearing on the matter. “Without that filing, there is no exemption from rent control … I cannot afford the living costs. I fear for my...
Toms River, NJ Council introduces ordinance to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space
The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater
The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
fox5ny.com
Scammers stealing benefits from SNAP recipients
NEW YORK - Thieves are using hidden skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits from unsuspecting U.S. residents. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food assistance to people with low incomes. "We tried to purchase something, and it said that [the card] was used in a store in...
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
NJ Transit gets $34M to make 5 train stations more accessible. Here’s what that buys.
Accessibility for rail passengers who have mobility issues will get easier at five NJ Transit rail stations after the agency was awarded a $34 million grant under a new federal program. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, both D-NJ, made the announcement Tuesday of the grants from the Federal...
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
Check your mailbox: 23,000 student loan borrowers to receive checks from $19 million settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you have student loan debt, check your mailbox. You could be one of 23,000 people who will benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Checks started to be issued to the...
