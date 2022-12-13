ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

rew-online.com

Sale of hotel along Hudson River in Jersey City closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Rent control extended in Bayonne

Bayonne has extended rent control of certain units for another year. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting extending rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. Rent control watered down by council in 2011. Rent control limits increases to the cost of living increase...
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M

Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

80 Journal Square Tower Adds Affordable Housing, Heads to Planning Board

A proposed high-rise in Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhood has gotten taller and added units for those with moderate incomes as it hopes to win approval from local officials. Jersey City’s planning board is slated to hear an application that would dramatically expand a one-story building at 80 Journal Square....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ Council introduces ordinance to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space

The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater

The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Scammers stealing benefits from SNAP recipients

NEW YORK - Thieves are using hidden skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits from unsuspecting U.S. residents. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food assistance to people with low incomes. "We tried to purchase something, and it said that [the card] was used in a store in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

