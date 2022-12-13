Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
One dead after shooting in Columbiana County
ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after investigators responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Saturday night. According to a press release from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Bell Road in Elkrun Township late Saturday night, just before midnight. Deputies...
WYTV.com
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from hardware stores in Champion and surrounding communities. Nicholas Roberts Jr. pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this morning in Warren Municipal Court. He’s being held without bond.
WYTV.com
New local police dog used to be a stray
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force. K-9 Pogo, a rescue dog from Tennessee, is joining the ranks as a narcotics dog. Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said it was a year-long journey finding a capable rescue dog to...
WYTV.com
One taken to hospital after 224 crash in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident at a major intersection in Boardman. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 224 near Market Street just before 8 a.m. OSHP says one person was taken to the hospital...
WYTV.com
Man indicted on third federal drug charge after traffic stop in Trumbull County
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who has been convicted twice in federal court on drug charges now faces an indictment in a third drug case. A grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio Thursday indicted Patrick Omeara, 55, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WYTV.com
YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Like any cop about to start his shift, city police officer Jason Sletvold checks his gear. He has his vest, radio and body cam. He has his gun, extra ammo, chemical spray and stun gun. He has his handcuffs and water. He has dog treats and bite gloves.
WYTV.com
Man struck by vehicle dies in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Sharon Thursday. According to his obituary, Donald Sebastian died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was hit by a vehicle on his way to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon.
WYTV.com
Poland Twp. Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland Township Police Department welcomed its newest member Saturday. Pogo is the new K-9 officer, and she’s a rescue dog from Tennessee. Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization that rescues, rehabilitates and relocates K-9s to police departments across the country, donated Pogo.
WYTV.com
Crews on scene for reignited house fire on Youngstown’s South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on the South Side of Youngstown that reignited. It happened on the 400 block of West Marion Avenue. According to a neighbor, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Injuries are unknown at this time. The...
WYTV.com
YPD officer loses his appeal on mask conviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer who appealed a contempt charge and 10-day jail sentence for not wearing a mask in court has lost his appeal. Thomas Wisener was sentenced last March after he refused to wear a mask in court Feb. 23 when he was to testify as a witness.
WYTV.com
Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game. Christopher Wilkinson, 33, is charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic. A bench warrant was issued early in November after Wilkinson failed to appear in municipal...
WYTV.com
After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina. For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with...
WYTV.com
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
WYTV.com
Families gather for holiday fun at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Community Christmas Party took place Saturday at Wick Park. This was the sixth Community Christmas. It was orchestrated by the nonprofit Organization Safe Zones. Youngstown families were invited inside the pavilion for holiday fun. All kinds of toys were given away to kids....
WYTV.com
Case takes turn for East Liverpool man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A lot has happened over the past several months in the case of an East Liverpool man who is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. It looked as though a plea agreement would be forthcoming several months ago for Kenneth Thomas, but the case has moved forward and a trial is pending in March 2023.
WYTV.com
Campbell community gathers for Christmas Fest
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Campbell brought the Holiday Spirit for its annual Christmas Fest on Saturday. This was the second Christmas Festival at Roosevelt Park. Mayor Bryan Tedesco took part in the parade with Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. There was a lighting of...
WYTV.com
Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas. The Spanish Evangelical Church gave away hundreds of bags of food Saturday afternoon. Dozens of cars lined Keystone Street waiting for the giveaway. Each family got 8 bags of food with produce, bread, desserts and...
WYTV.com
Last-minute market benefits local nonprofit group
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last-minute holiday shoppers grabbed some unique gifts Saturday afternoon. Artists of the Rust Belt held a holiday market at the B&O Station in Youngstown. About 40 artists are selling jewelry, paintings and homemade soaps. There’s even baked goods and a holiday bar available.. Admission...
WYTV.com
Gardners supply Christmas spirit to students in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at the Leonard Kirtz School (LKS) in Austintown received a holiday gift Friday. It’s a gesture of thanks from the Community Garden Club. Club members brought poinsettias to give to each student at the school. The garden club keeps some of its plants in the school’s greenhouse.
WYTV.com
‘Ghost of Christmas Past:’ A look at some historical Valley Christmas weather
Christmas is officially a week away and the wintry conditions outside Sunday are Christmas-like. Throughout the years, there have been many interesting weather events that took place in the Valley during the Christmas holiday. I am going to write about some of the more interesting weather events that occurred on Christmas Eve and day and also temperature/precipitation extremes for the holiday.
