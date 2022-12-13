ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Owasso Police Investigate Business Break-Ins, Search For Suspect

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgRPd_0jhVU8K100

Owasso Police are investigating a string of break-ins to businesses around town. A person was caught on camera smashing the windows of several restaurants, then crawling on the ground while looking for cash.

Many of the targeted restaurants are around German Corner, the area of 116th Street North and Garnett Road.

Security camera video shows a person smashing the front window of El Fogon early Monday morning, a restaurant that just recently reopened its dining room.

The thief is seen crawling on the floor to avoid tripping any motion sensors, and pointed other cameras away from him. Owasso Police say nearly $600 in cash was taken from the restaurant.

It was a similar scene a couple doors down at Don Julio Mexican Grill, where the front window was broken and the thief was seen crawling on the ground.

“We have a broken window, our Christmas tree was thrown somewhere else and we had a cash register missing,” said Anthony Rojas, a co-owner of the restaurant.

Owasso Police say two other Mexican restaurants were broken into on the other side of town, but nothing was taken. A donut shop and pizza place were also hit on German Corner.

“On the surface, it appears that this may be the same person that’s breaking into all these restaurants,” said Jason Woodruff, Owasso Deputy Chief of Police. “Definitely something we’re taking very seriously.”

Investigators say the thief didn’t get away with a lot of cash, instead causing a lot more damage to property. For the small business owners, it’s a big headache since they’ll now have to spend money on replacing windows.

Owasso Police say they are talking with other agencies in places where similar break-ins have happened to see if they’re all connected.

Anyone with information should call Owasso Police at (918) 272-2244.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog

TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brett Chamberlain on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy