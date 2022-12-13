Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
Related
Vacationing family finds massive blue lobster 'walking around on the beach' in Cape Cod
A big blue lobster found on a Cape Cod beach by a visiting family from Pennsylvania leads to memorable effort to return it to the ocean.
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently Closing
The latest store to shutter continues the financially challenged company’s previously announced spate of mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Google.com.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun
Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
The Absolute Best Ribs In NYC
Getting your hands sticky with a big platter of ribs is always worth the mess. This summertime staple, coated in dry seasonings or oozing in a pool of barbecue sauce, is intended to be feasted on at full throttle. If you've hosted a cookout in your backyard, you've probably spied guests vulturing around your trusty Weber for a taste of the smoky magic that occurs when pork (or beef, if you're a Texan) hits the grill.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts
New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here
Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
2nd attack in 5 years by same pit bull in Teaneck, NJ, police say
TEANECK — A pit bull that was quarantined after a bite incident in 2017 is responsible for an attack this month on a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, according to police. Authorities received a call on Dec. 12 around 3:15 p.m. about a child having been bitten by a dog on Voorhees Street, according to an emailed statement from Deputy Chief of Police Andrew McGurr.
Catastrophic learning loss — Few NJ students ready to graduate
The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from the four days of standardized testing administered the spring. But the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
lovemeow.com
Smokey the Kitten Jumps on a Fire Truck During a Fire and is Discovered at the Station the Next Day
Smokey the kitten jumped on a fire truck during a large fire and was discovered at the station the next day. Firefighters at the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were stunned to discover a kitten covered in soot at their station on Wednesday, two days ago. Unbeknownst to them, the little one had hitched a ride on a fire truck so his life could be saved.
