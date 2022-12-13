ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
New York Post

Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg

A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun

Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
EDISON, NJ
Mashed

The Absolute Best Ribs In NYC

Getting your hands sticky with a big platter of ribs is always worth the mess. This summertime staple, coated in dry seasonings or oozing in a pool of barbecue sauce, is intended to be feasted on at full throttle. If you've hosted a cookout in your backyard, you've probably spied guests vulturing around your trusty Weber for a taste of the smoky magic that occurs when pork (or beef, if you're a Texan) hits the grill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts

New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here

Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

2nd attack in 5 years by same pit bull in Teaneck, NJ, police say

TEANECK — A pit bull that was quarantined after a bite incident in 2017 is responsible for an attack this month on a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, according to police. Authorities received a call on Dec. 12 around 3:15 p.m. about a child having been bitten by a dog on Voorhees Street, according to an emailed statement from Deputy Chief of Police Andrew McGurr.
TEANECK, NJ
lovemeow.com

Smokey the Kitten Jumps on a Fire Truck During a Fire and is Discovered at the Station the Next Day

Smokey the kitten jumped on a fire truck during a large fire and was discovered at the station the next day. Firefighters at the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were stunned to discover a kitten covered in soot at their station on Wednesday, two days ago. Unbeknownst to them, the little one had hitched a ride on a fire truck so his life could be saved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

