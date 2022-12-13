Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Lola’s Kusina Lumpia
December 16, 2022 – It’s a spot that hasn’t changed much since its inception, which offers a big reason why it remains such a refreshing change from most every other eatery in the area. Lola’s Kusina is overflowing with authentic Filipino dishes like fried milkfish, lechon cooked...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Taste the plant-based love at Honey B, Gilman Brewing opens and live crab at H&H Fresh Fish
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
visitgilroy.com
Unique Snacks, Drinks, & Treats at the Gilroy Premium Outlets
The Gilroy Premium Outlets provide not only find some fantastic deals—with amazing discounts from 25-65%—but also some unique and fun snacks. You can spend hours exploring over 145 stores. If you end up shopping until you’re about to drop, don’t worry! You can refuel with a unique and tasty snack at one of the convenient snack spots located in Gilroy Premium Outlets. Whether you’re craving an oolong tea, a smoothie, some (garlic!) ice cream, or some freshly-made organic popcorn, you’ll find fun places for delicious snacks, drinks, and treats!
pajaronian.com
Phil’s Fish Market reopens and thrives
CASTROVILLE—Six months after moving from its iconic Moss Landing location, Phil’s Fish Market reopened in its new location in the heart of Castroville. The restaurant has gained a large following of loyal customers and an international reputation for its seafood dishes, most notably the cioppino—a seafood stew that can be served by the bowl or, for those feeding several people, in a bucket.
Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
The second life of Rosemary Chalmers: A local media personality looks beyond KSCO
After KSCO announced that it was laying off its staff and ending live local programming, Rosemary Chalmers, one of the Santa Cruz radio station's most high-profile on-air hosts took a deep breath and decided to branch off into a new media entity.
montereycountyweekly.com
Phil’s Fish Market is gone from Moss Landing, and Phil DiGirolamo is happy.
It’s a Friday afternoon and the dining room is in motion. Guests find tables as others leave, amounting to a full house over an extended lunch rush. Outside people follow GPS beacons, their cell phones leading them around the corner toward the restaurant entrance. Meanwhile, an SUV rolls carefully...
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
tpgonlinedaily.com
$103 Million for Bike & Walk Trail
For Aptos residents, it’s the biggest Christmas surprise ever: On Dec. 7, the California Transportation Commission approved $103.3 million in grant funds for 6.5 miles of the Coastal Rail Trail, a bike and pedestrian path next to the railroad tracks from Beach Street in Santa Cruz to 17th Avenue in Live Oak, then to State Park Drive in Seacliff.
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
pajaronian.com
Photo: Fire erupts in East Beach home
Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
pajaronian.com
Man arrested after bizarre chase
WATSONVILLE— A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a bizarre low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt.Donny Thul.
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: Back to work for some at UCSC, Eaters Digest and local ‘White Lotus’ connection
Greetings! It’s Friday, Dec. 16, and another mostly sunny day is on tap for Santa Cruz County, with highs again in the 50s. A pre-weekend check of Lookout’s latest? Right this way. JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries. Thousands...
losgatan.com
DISCOVER LOST GATOS: The Historic Hofstra Block
The iconic La Cañada building on the corner of West Main Street and North Santa Cruz Avenue, with its circular bay window and signature “witches hat” turret, has been a prominent feature of our historic downtown business district almost since the day it was built. It’s been...
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
60 foot fishing vessel salvage underway on Santa Cruz Island
A 60 foot fishing vessel named Seperanza Marie with six people and 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board ran ashore on Santa Cruz Island around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the United States Coast Guard. The post 60 foot fishing vessel salvage underway on Santa Cruz Island appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
