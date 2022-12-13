ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soquel, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Lola’s Kusina Lumpia

December 16, 2022 – It’s a spot that hasn’t changed much since its inception, which offers a big reason why it remains such a refreshing change from most every other eatery in the area. Lola’s Kusina is overflowing with authentic Filipino dishes like fried milkfish, lechon cooked...
MARINA, CA
visitgilroy.com

Unique Snacks, Drinks, & Treats at the Gilroy Premium Outlets

The Gilroy Premium Outlets provide not only find some fantastic deals—with amazing discounts from 25-65%—but also some unique and fun snacks. You can spend hours exploring over 145 stores. If you end up shopping until you’re about to drop, don’t worry! You can refuel with a unique and tasty snack at one of the convenient snack spots located in Gilroy Premium Outlets. Whether you’re craving an oolong tea, a smoothie, some (garlic!) ice cream, or some freshly-made organic popcorn, you’ll find fun places for delicious snacks, drinks, and treats!
GILROY, CA
pajaronian.com

Phil’s Fish Market reopens and thrives

CASTROVILLE—Six months after moving from its iconic Moss Landing location, Phil’s Fish Market reopened in its new location in the heart of Castroville. The restaurant has gained a large following of loyal customers and an international reputation for its seafood dishes, most notably the cioppino—a seafood stew that can be served by the bowl or, for those feeding several people, in a bucket.
CASTROVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

$103 Million for Bike & Walk Trail

For Aptos residents, it’s the biggest Christmas surprise ever: On Dec. 7, the California Transportation Commission approved $103.3 million in grant funds for 6.5 miles of the Coastal Rail Trail, a bike and pedestrian path next to the railroad tracks from Beach Street in Santa Cruz to 17th Avenue in Live Oak, then to State Park Drive in Seacliff.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays

This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Fire erupts in East Beach home

Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested after bizarre chase

WATSONVILLE— A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a bizarre low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt.Donny Thul.
WATSONVILLE, CA
losgatan.com

DISCOVER LOST GATOS: The Historic Hofstra Block

The iconic La Cañada building on the corner of West Main Street and North Santa Cruz Avenue, with its circular bay window and signature “witches hat” turret, has been a prominent feature of our historic downtown business district almost since the day it was built. It’s been...
LOS GATOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy