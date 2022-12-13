ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

With MEDIC’s new plan, you’ll hear sirens less often when they respond to calls

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5iHS_0jhVU3uO00

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC has laid out its new plan for how it responds to medical emergencies.

Most drivers know to pull over if they hear sirens. But the changes MEDIC will enact mean we’ll hear sirens less often. More calls will be responded to without the flashing lights and as priority traffic.

Those changes will take effect at some point next year.

Mecklenburg EMS, local hospital leaders and the Charlotte Fire Department laid out the changes to county commissioners Tuesday. They said this is about best practices and not staff shortages.

MEDIC is realigning its responses also. Mecklenburg EMS is currently responding to 76% of calls with lights and sirens, but they said only 5% actually need that level of critical care.

The change means it will take a little longer for some non-urgent calls.

“Just like a hospital. When someone walks into a hospital, the hospital has to determine ‘who is the sickest patient I need to treat now’ versus someone who is not as sick that can wait a little longer,” said John Peterson with MEDIC.

It will be up to the dispatcher and the caller to determine the appropriate response.

Some county commissioners are worried about response time for serious but non-life-threatening injuries

“I think about my 75-year-old mother who came to visit me, missed the bottom step of my house and had a complete break,” said Commissioner Leigh Altman.

Medic is stressing injuries, such as that, will still be treated but the response will not be as big of a priority as something like a heart attack at the same time nearby

Commissioners said they trust MEDIC’s plan and back it but said the public will need education and possibly convincing.

“I think that is going to be an adjustment for the public,” Commissioner Laura Meier said.

“I do think we have to consider some of the unforeseen consequences sometimes of just going for efficiency and so I do feel concerned about,” Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said. “But I really do support the idea of what you are doing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CARr3_0jhVU3uO00

