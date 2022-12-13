ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Fightful

AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight

Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
Fightful

Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me

Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
Fightful

Jake Roberts Talks His Current Standing In AEW, Says The Company Will Start Visiting Hospitals Soon

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts talks his current status in AEW. Since signing with the company back in 2020, Jake Roberts has been on and off of AEW programming on numerous occasions, mostly due to health complications. Furthermore, Lance Archer, who Roberts manages, has also been absent from AEW for portions of the year due to working frequent dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Fightful

Jack Gallagher Gets TKO'd In Pro MMA Debut

Jack Gallagher didn't do so well in his pro MMA debut. Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) made his pro MMA debut for Full Contact Contender at FCC 32 taking on Marlon Jones. Jones made short work of Gallagher finishing him just over a minute into the first round with strikes. Gallagher was rocked and stumbled to the mat with the referee jumping in before Jones could pounce on him.
Fightful

Internal WWE Memo Touts Success Of WWE Survivor Series Wargames

WWE has been optimistic internally about the performance of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Fightful Select has learned that WWE executives received a memo on November 30 detailing the following about the PPV:. ⁃ It claimed the most-viewed Survivor Series on record, jumping 46% vs. 2021's edition of the show. ⁃...
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Among Talent At WWE 2K Commercial Shoot

The American Nightmare isn't back quite yet, but WWE is planning for it. Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery and left him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he's still getting some work done, specifically to promote WWE 2K.
Fightful

Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW

Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Fightful

Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline

One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
Fightful

AEW Fight Forever To Be Single Release With Updates

AEW Fight Forever doesn't necessarily have a release date at this moment, but we have learned about some plans for the game in the future. Evil Uno has worked closely with the game, and spoke with Fightful at Wrestlecade about what he could reveal. While it's been rumored and speculated in the past, Uno said that he is of the belief that the AEW Fight Forever game will be a single release that will constantly evolve over time. This is instead of an annual or recurring release that would require the purchase of a new game for each edition. He even said that the "Fight Forever" name plays into that.
Fightful

Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups

There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
Fightful

Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost

Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
Fightful

Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5

A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
Fightful

Fightful

