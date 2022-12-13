Read full article on original website
AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight
Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
Hooded Xia Li Helps Damage CTRL Retain Women's Tag Titles On 12/16 WWE SmackDown
Damage CTRL gets help to retain their tag team gold on December 16. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were able to defeat Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on December 16. While they typically get help from Bayley, the leader of...
Athena, Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, More Set For Action On 12/19 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the December 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19) Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi...
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me
Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
Willow Nightingale Says 'Hey, RJ City,' Ethan Page Goes Toy Hunting With Johnny Gargano | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Willow Nightingale sits across from RJ City as he tries to uncover the truth behind her smile. - On the latest Ethan Page Toy Hunt Vlog, many wrestlers are featured including...
Jake Roberts Talks His Current Standing In AEW, Says The Company Will Start Visiting Hospitals Soon
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts talks his current status in AEW. Since signing with the company back in 2020, Jake Roberts has been on and off of AEW programming on numerous occasions, mostly due to health complications. Furthermore, Lance Archer, who Roberts manages, has also been absent from AEW for portions of the year due to working frequent dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Jack Gallagher Gets TKO'd In Pro MMA Debut
Jack Gallagher didn't do so well in his pro MMA debut. Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) made his pro MMA debut for Full Contact Contender at FCC 32 taking on Marlon Jones. Jones made short work of Gallagher finishing him just over a minute into the first round with strikes. Gallagher was rocked and stumbled to the mat with the referee jumping in before Jones could pounce on him.
Internal WWE Memo Touts Success Of WWE Survivor Series Wargames
WWE has been optimistic internally about the performance of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Fightful Select has learned that WWE executives received a memo on November 30 detailing the following about the PPV:. ⁃ It claimed the most-viewed Survivor Series on record, jumping 46% vs. 2021's edition of the show. ⁃...
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17): Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Tremont In Action
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17) - Death Match: AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly. - Death...
Cody Rhodes Among Talent At WWE 2K Commercial Shoot
The American Nightmare isn't back quite yet, but WWE is planning for it. Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery and left him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he's still getting some work done, specifically to promote WWE 2K.
Viewership Info For Young Rock, Undertaker Meets Tony Hawk, SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, December 17, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.469 million viewers on 12/16 and a 0.2 rating. - In a meeting of legends that only social media can bring to the world, Tony Hawk recently took a picture with The Undertaker.
Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW
Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Producers, Backstage News, More From WWE Raw December 5 and Smackdown December 9
WWE Raw producers for December 5. - Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Keivn Owens: Jason Jordan. - Women's Contender Tournament: Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. - US Title: Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory: Adam Pearce. - OC vs. Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin: Abyss. - Akira Tozawa...
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline
One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
AEW Fight Forever To Be Single Release With Updates
AEW Fight Forever doesn't necessarily have a release date at this moment, but we have learned about some plans for the game in the future. Evil Uno has worked closely with the game, and spoke with Fightful at Wrestlecade about what he could reveal. While it's been rumored and speculated in the past, Uno said that he is of the belief that the AEW Fight Forever game will be a single release that will constantly evolve over time. This is instead of an annual or recurring release that would require the purchase of a new game for each edition. He even said that the "Fight Forever" name plays into that.
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Moline, IL (12/17): Scarlett Wrestles; AJ Styles vs GUNTHER, More
WWE held a live event on December 17 from the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, IL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Moline, IL (12/17) Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and...
Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups
There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5
A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
