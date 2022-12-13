ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Police: Failure to signal lane change leads to man’s arrest on cocaine charge

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJ1uZ_0jhVTxmG00

Failing to signal a lane change led to the arrest of a man found in possession of more than 11 pounds of cocaine, a federal criminal complaint reads.

Hiram Alejandro Lopez, age and address unknown, is charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

The incident occurred Monday in Brownsville, while Brownsville police were conducting routine traffic duties on Paredes Line Road and Morrison Road, the federal criminal complaint reads.

According to the federal criminal complaint, an officer saw a white Ford F-150 fail to signal a lane change. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the truck and spoke to Lopez, who was the only person in the truck and its owner.

The officer asked if he could search the truck and Lopez granted consent, the federal criminal complaint indicates. During the search, the officer found a backpack that contained five “brick-shaped bundles wrapped in black electrical tape.” Also found inside the backpack was a plane ticket and hotel receipts with Lopez’s personal information on them.

Lopez said the backpack didn’t belong to him nor the cocaine found inside, the federal criminal complaint reads.

Lopez was arrested and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were called due to the amount of cocaine that was found, the federal criminal compliant indicates. The bundles tested positive for cocaine.

Lopez declined to speak to the DEA agents and requested to speak to an attorney.

Lopez appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III, who ordered he be held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Auto theft suspects reported rental vehicle as stolen

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for theft of a motor vehicle after they told police their rental vehicle was stolen, according to investigators. Michelle Gore and Brandon Cantu have arrest warrants on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, police said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KXAN

Texas man denies knowing about the $49K in his car

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic stop […]
SAN BENITO, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Cocaine Seizure had Candy Wrapping

EDINBURG (News Release) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotic smuggling events in two days, resulting in four arrests. On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A DPS trooper conducted a vehicle stop and agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver, who was found to be in the country illegally. Agents discovered 73 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, some of which was concealed in candy wrappers. DPS seized the narcotics and took custody of the driver and passenger to face state charges.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Driver Arrested After Border Patrol Agents Find Cocaine Wrapped as Candy

Border Patrol agents working with state public safety troopers have arrested a motorist they say was smuggling cocaine hidden inside candy wrappers. The agents discovered the cocaine during a traffic stop in Mission on Tuesday. They also found the driver was in the country illegally. The driver is facing state charges.
ValleyCentral

Driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said. A vehicle stop from DPS revealed […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Man breaks into home, chokes owner

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is looking for a man who officers allege broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Eluid Pina Jr., 36, is wanted for burglary of habitation, according to police. The assault was reported to authorities at about 4:22 a.m. on the 1700 block of W. Eagle Avenue […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged with murder in three-month-old Harlingen stabbing

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police have arrested a man they suspect in a three-month-old murder case. Cruz Dominguez, 19, of Harlingen, was placed under arrest Wednesday and arraigned on a charge of murder in connection to the killing of Jonathan Erevia. On Sept. 24, Harlingen Police found Erevia, age 20, lying on a driveway […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Suspect robs and assaults clerk at drive-thru near Mission

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of an aggravated robbery near Mission. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery Friday at around 8 p.m. at the Servi Express Drive Thru, located on south of 8-Mile Line Road on Bentsen Palm Road, according to a news release.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman had stab wounds; Man charged with kidnapping

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Brownsville and charged with kidnapping after he allegedly dragged a woman by the hair into a vehicle, authorities said. Reynaldo Alvarado, 33, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Dec. 9, at the 100 block of Alton Gloor Boulevard, according to the Brownsville Police Department. On […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton targets juvenile crime with message: ‘Now that you’re 10 & 17’

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has implemented its latest community outreach and educational program called “Now That You’re 10 & 17”. According to Chief of Police Jonathan Flores, the program’s purpose is a preventative measure. It is to educate youth about the legal consequences they will face for offenses committed in a […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Teen punches and pulls hair of person in wheelchair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability during an argument, police said. Evelyn Victoria Gonzalez, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a disabled person, according to Brownville police, who alleged Gonzalez began to become disrespectful and vulgar toward a person in a wheelchair […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Woman Receives Seven Years for Fatal Hit-and-Run

A Harlingen woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident three years ago. The accident killed 46-year-old San Benito man — Willie Lee Williams — as he walked to work in July of 2019. Police found his body later on a frontage road.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission man dies in single-vehicle ATV crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an all-terrain-vehicle crash that killed a man in Mission. Jose Veliz Jr., 45, of Mission, died while riding an ATV at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 9 on Madrid Drive south of Milan Drive, authorities said. Veliz lost control of the ATV, causing it to […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Crack cocaine seized from vehicle in Cameron Park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Cameron Park led to the seizure of 33 plastic baggies filled with crack cocaine, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ricardo Rodriguez, 56, of Brownsville, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
5K+
Followers
76
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy