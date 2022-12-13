Read full article on original website
Fact-checking claims about COVID vaccines, Grant Wahl’s death in Qatar and more
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly...
Pandemic fueled alcohol abuse, especially among women, but there are treatment options
Brook was 34 years old when her use of alcohol escalated, a way of coping with a breast cancer diagnosis. “I just decided I’m not gonna go through this straight,” she told Lisa Lang in an episode of “This Is Life With Lisa Ling,” airing at 9 p.m. ET Sunday on CNN.
As viral infections skyrocket, masks are still a tried-and-true way to help keep yourself and others safe
Masks are an easy and low-cost way to reduce the amount of virus entering the air and spreading to others. william87/iStock via Getty Images Plus. The cold and flu season of 2022 has begun with a vengeance. Viruses that have been unusually scarce over the past three years are reappearing at remarkably high levels, sparking a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. This November’s national hospitalization levels for influenza were the highest in 10 years.
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?. It’s part of a massive project to unravel how people’s genetics, environments and habits interact to determine their overall health. The National Institutes of Health said it’s now starting to notify participants about some early findings — if they carry variants that can cause any of 59 inherited diseases or trigger medication problems.
