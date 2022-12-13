More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?. It’s part of a massive project to unravel how people’s genetics, environments and habits interact to determine their overall health. The National Institutes of Health said it’s now starting to notify participants about some early findings — if they carry variants that can cause any of 59 inherited diseases or trigger medication problems.

3 DAYS AGO