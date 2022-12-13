ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

FBI seeks 2 men who robbed Uptown bank branch

Chicago — The FBI’s Chicago field office has released surveillance images of two men who robbed an Uptown bank last week. The agency is offering a reward of up to $1,000 “for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction” of the men. Working together, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

State of Illinois gets $350 million in federal funding to support small businesses

CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The expanded program will enable Illinois to support small businesses across the state – helping them expand or launch business operations. All of the new programs will launch in the coming months. Illinois’ four programs include the existing Advantage Illinois program, which provides favorable funding terms through loans; a new Advantage Illinois loan guarantee model, which will support businesses that have had difficulty receiving loans in the past; a new venture capital direct equity program that will support emerging technologies and industries; and a Climate Bank Finance program to issues loans to small businesses in the clean energy industry.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Cook County jury awards Chicago police whistleblower nearly $1 million

CHICAGO - A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police detective who alleged he was demoted after pushing back when superiors pressed him to alter reports to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed teenager. Sgt. Isaac Lambert, who took the stand...
CHICAGO, IL
