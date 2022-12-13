Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Ever AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
A person who wished for Michael Jordan to be "reprimanded"FYF Sports Debates PodcastChicago, IL
Coalition rallies outside the Christkindlmarket downtown, voices platform for 2023 election
Christkindlmarket shoppers in the Loop experienced a bonafide Chicago rally Saturday afternoon as a coalition of unions and community organizations shouted their demands of candidates for the upcoming 2023 local election.
Chicago Residents Can Name a Snowplow for the City. Here's How
Chicago is on the lookout for a bundle of names that will give character to its snowplows throughout the season. Dubbed "You Name a Snowplow," the new contest invites city residents to use their "ingenuity and imagination" to offer up names for six machines, one for each of Chicago's snow districts.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward ‘demands’ CPD stop street vendor robberies — then there’s that 191% increase in shootings
Chicago — Less than two months ago, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) publicly stated in the City Council that he wanted fewer Chicago police officers in his ward. “Take the white supremacists, too,” Sigcho Lopez said before marching out of the meeting. Less than a month later,...
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
Housing investors flock towards Obama Presidential Center causing gentrification woes: Investigation
The Illinois Answers Project took a closer look at who is buying property in the nearby South Shore neighborhood.
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
High Lead Levels Found in Paint at CPS Elementary School in Chicago's Bridgeport Neighborhood
Parents and teachers at a Bridgeport elementary school say that Chicago Public Schools delayed for months testing that last week found high levels of lead in three rooms, including a special education classroom. Among the rooms tested at McClellan Elementary was one for middle school students who have cognitive or...
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
cwbchicago.com
FBI seeks 2 men who robbed Uptown bank branch
Chicago — The FBI’s Chicago field office has released surveillance images of two men who robbed an Uptown bank last week. The agency is offering a reward of up to $1,000 “for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction” of the men. Working together, the...
Postal Thefts Lead to Calls for Removing USPS Collection Mailboxes
United States Postal Service collection mailboxes have become a center of controversy, as calls for their removal are growing amid reports of recent postal thefts in the Chicago area. Naperville Police alerted residents about a series of thefts that have targeted the blue mailboxes in the community. As of Dec....
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Chicago tent builder says city will no longer remove shelters housing the homeless
The man who’s been buying orange tents for Chicago’s homeless population says the city will no longer threaten to remove them. The Department of Family and Support Services has stopped attaching red tags to the tents indicating the city will remove the tents on a certain date, says Andy Robledo. He met with department leadership more than a week ago on the issue.
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
wglc.net
State of Illinois gets $350 million in federal funding to support small businesses
CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The expanded program will enable Illinois to support small businesses across the state – helping them expand or launch business operations. All of the new programs will launch in the coming months. Illinois’ four programs include the existing Advantage Illinois program, which provides favorable funding terms through loans; a new Advantage Illinois loan guarantee model, which will support businesses that have had difficulty receiving loans in the past; a new venture capital direct equity program that will support emerging technologies and industries; and a Climate Bank Finance program to issues loans to small businesses in the clean energy industry.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County jury awards Chicago police whistleblower nearly $1 million
CHICAGO - A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police detective who alleged he was demoted after pushing back when superiors pressed him to alter reports to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed teenager. Sgt. Isaac Lambert, who took the stand...
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man put stickers in the shape of swastikas on campaign signs: prosecutors
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man is accused of putting stickers in the shape of a swastika on campaign signs for then-candidate for DuPage County Board Patricia Gustin. Keith Klingeman, 49, faces two counts of a hate crime and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Between Oct. 2...
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
Comments / 2