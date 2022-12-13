Read full article on original website
You can now get more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, the White House...
'A national security threat': Rubio, lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok; AG Moody wants age rating corrected
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lawmakers in Washington are calling for the ban of social media app, TikTok, whose Chinese parent company is ByteDance, in the United States. Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok, stating in a news release the app's parent company is required by law to make the TikTok's data available to the Chinese Communist Party.
No, most airports are not ditching the 3.4-ounce liquid carry-on rule in 2024
Try to take a bottle of water through airport security, and it quickly ends up in the trash instead of on your plane. Same with any regular-sized toiletries you hope to take in your carry-on; they’ll only make it through in small containers. That’s because airport security agencies around...
