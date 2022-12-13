ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, TX

Moody High School students surprised with holiday shopping spree

By Michelle Lorenzo
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
Academy Sports + Outdoors is donating $1,500 to Moody High School, to ensure students are getting what they need throughout the holiday season. On top of that, the company hosted a surprise holiday shopping spree for 15 outstanding students.

Teens were each given a $100 gift card to the store in Corpus Christi.

"The Academy's been really gracious to us and they gave the students a really great donation during this time of winter holidays," Enrique Vela, the principal of Moody High School said.

All 15 students who participated learned having kindness and good character really pay off.

Before they were able to take advantage of the opportunity, each teen had to be nominated by a teacher or school staff member. Of about 80 students nominated, the 15 were randomly selected.

"We have been able to select students who have shown great behavior inside and outside the classroom," Vela said.

Students were proud their positivity was able to shine through and reach others. They believe that recognition is more valuable than any amount on a gift card.

"I felt honored that people are seeing and recognizing our kindness in the school, and I feel like it will motivate others to be kind," Alissa Marroquin, a freshman at Moody High School said.

"It feels really good. It feels like all my hard work is being acknowledged," Cinae Purvis, a sophomore, added. "And I really appreciate what the school and Academy is doing for us. I really appreciate (it)."

Principal Vela said they are hoping to have another shopping spree for the teens during the spring.

