Phoenix, AZ

Person cited for driving in HOV lane with inflatable Grinch

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
One person was cited for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane with an inflatable Grinch as a passenger, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The driver was on Interstate 10 at Avondale Boulevard in the Phoenix-metro area when an AZDPS trooper saw the "suspicious" passenger—and no one else aside from the driver—in the vehicle.

Driving on the HOV lane requires at least two people to be in the vehicle. An inflatable Grinch does not count under these rules.

"While we appreciate the festive flair, this is illegal and the driver received a citation for their HOV violation," said AZDPS.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

