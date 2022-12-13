Denver police: Victim dies following November shooting

A man has died following a shooting in November, the Denver Police Department announced Tuesday.

Around 5:11 p.m. on November 25, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Uinta Street for reports of a shooting.

The victim, identified as 63-year-old Bobbie Taylor, was shot then taken to the hospital, according to Denver police. In its initial tweet , the department said Taylor was taken to a local hospital "with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries."

Taylor succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Dec. 13, Denver PD announced Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.