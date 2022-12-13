ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 49ers CB Charvarius Ward didn’t return vs. Seahawks

Charvarius Ward, known to teammates and coaches as "Mooney," stood on the sideline late in the game with his helmet in hand, watching his San Francisco 49ers protect a one-score lead over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a crucial game. A 49ers win would clinch the NFC West division crown, ensuring at least one home playoff game.
49ers Rock with Brock to NFC West Title. What’s Next for Purdy and the 49ers?

As Sunday night advances and the rest of the NFL finds themselves in the throes of critical playoff pushes or tanking woes, the 49ers are sitting pretty as the official NFC West champions. Their games for the remainder of the year - at Las Vegas and at home against the Commanders and Cardinals - are certainly winnable, but San Francisco's surge of success has shifted the team's priorities. As always following a playoff clinch, the Niners have a chance to stay healthy and give their backups more reps in case they're needed for emergencies or specialty roles in the playoffs. But there's one backup in particular that's ascended to the point that he's become a real X-factor in the 49ers' playoff push - QB Brock Purdy.
49ers vs. Seahawks offensive grades: Christian McCaffrey clinches the division for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 contest, clinching them the NFC West title, as they became the first NFL team to win their division in 2022. Christian McCaffrey had his biggest load as a 49er, despite the short week, which helped propel the 49ers to become winners of the division, helping overcome the injuries that Brock Purdy battled with at quarterback.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Clinch NFC West Title

(Episode 198) - Brian Renick and Zain Naqvi take a victory lap after watching the San Francisco 49ers win the NFC West by sweeping the Seattle Seahawks. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don't forget to subscribe!. You can listen to the...
49ers would host Giants in playoffs if season ended today

On Saturday, it looked like the San Francisco 49ers would grab hold of the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Then the Minnesota Vikings mounted the largest comeback in NFL history, beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 after trailing 33-0. That kept the now 11-3 Vikings in the No. 2 seed slot and the 10-4 Niners at No. 3.
Is 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan the Coach of the Year?

The San Francisco 49ers became the first team to clinch their division title in 2022 when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 rout on Thursday Night Football. In doing so, the 49ers improved to 10-4 on the season and currently stand one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the second seed in the NFC West, which would guarantee at least two home games in the playoffs, while playing with their third-string quarterback Brock Purdy.
