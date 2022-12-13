Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 15 win vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, from the game, [CB Charvarius...
Kyle Shanahan, other 49ers: Christian McCaffrey is ‘a great weapon to have’
The San Francisco 49ers have won seven consecutive games, with their latest coming on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West crown. Maybe not so coincidentally, those wins have all come with Christian McCaffrey starting at running back. McCaffrey was in on 23 snaps during the...
Why 49ers CB Charvarius Ward didn’t return vs. Seahawks
Charvarius Ward, known to teammates and coaches as "Mooney," stood on the sideline late in the game with his helmet in hand, watching his San Francisco 49ers protect a one-score lead over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a crucial game. A 49ers win would clinch the NFC West division crown, ensuring at least one home playoff game.
49ers Rock with Brock to NFC West Title. What’s Next for Purdy and the 49ers?
As Sunday night advances and the rest of the NFL finds themselves in the throes of critical playoff pushes or tanking woes, the 49ers are sitting pretty as the official NFC West champions. Their games for the remainder of the year - at Las Vegas and at home against the Commanders and Cardinals - are certainly winnable, but San Francisco's surge of success has shifted the team's priorities. As always following a playoff clinch, the Niners have a chance to stay healthy and give their backups more reps in case they're needed for emergencies or specialty roles in the playoffs. But there's one backup in particular that's ascended to the point that he's become a real X-factor in the 49ers' playoff push - QB Brock Purdy.
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Seahawks, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 10-4 after a 21-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, clinching the NFC West title. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football...
49ers vs. Seahawks offensive grades: Christian McCaffrey clinches the division for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 contest, clinching them the NFC West title, as they became the first NFL team to win their division in 2022. Christian McCaffrey had his biggest load as a 49er, despite the short week, which helped propel the 49ers to become winners of the division, helping overcome the injuries that Brock Purdy battled with at quarterback.
NFC playoff picture: 49ers still the No. 3 seed after Vikings mount largest comeback in NFL history
I'm not going to lie. I had to completely rewrite this article. That's because, for a while, it looked like the Indianapolis Colts would beat the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings were down 33-0 at one point, after all. Minnesota ended up mounting the largest comeback in NFL history, winning 39-36 in overtime and clinching the NFC North.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Clinch NFC West Title
(Episode 198) - Brian Renick and Zain Naqvi take a victory lap after watching the San Francisco 49ers win the NFC West by sweeping the Seattle Seahawks. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don't forget to subscribe!. You can listen to the...
49ers would host Giants in playoffs if season ended today
On Saturday, it looked like the San Francisco 49ers would grab hold of the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Then the Minnesota Vikings mounted the largest comeback in NFL history, beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 after trailing 33-0. That kept the now 11-3 Vikings in the No. 2 seed slot and the 10-4 Niners at No. 3.
Shanahan: Charvarius Ward in concussion protocol, other injury updates; 49ers still expect Javon Kinlaw to practice next week
The San Francisco 49ers have the weekend off. The team will hold a meeting via Zoom on Sunday, but players won't return to the practice field until next week. That's when one injured defender is expected to make his way back. Javon Kinlaw has not played since Week 3 due...
Is 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan the Coach of the Year?
The San Francisco 49ers became the first team to clinch their division title in 2022 when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 rout on Thursday Night Football. In doing so, the 49ers improved to 10-4 on the season and currently stand one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the second seed in the NFC West, which would guarantee at least two home games in the playoffs, while playing with their third-string quarterback Brock Purdy.
49ers vs. Seahawks defensive grades: Nick Bosa continues to make case for Defensive Player of the Year
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 contest, clinching them the NFC West title, as they became the first NFL team to win their division in 2022. The defense stole the show once again, limiting a Top-10 ranked offense to just 13 points after allowing zero defensive points in the duo's Week 2 showdown.
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0